Premier League clubs vote in favour of keeping VAR

The Premier League introduced VAR in 2019 [Getty Images]

Premier League clubs have voted by 19-1 in favour of keeping video assistant referees (VAR) next season.

Wolves triggered a vote on the use of VAR in the 2024-25 season after formally submitting a resolution to the Premier League in May.

In order for VAR to be scrapped, 14 of the 20 Premier League clubs needed to vote in favour of doing so.

However, BBC Sport understands Wolves failed to gain support at Thursday's annual general meeting.

The Premier League has come under increasing pressure to modify VAR, which was introduced at the start of the 2019-20 season.

It was reaffirmed at the meeting that semi-automated offsides will be introduced at some point in the autumn, while the Premier League confirmed in-game VAR announcements will be put in place.

The in-game announcements, which were used during the 2023 women's World Cup, will see referees explain post-VAR decisions to supporters in stadiums.