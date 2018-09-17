Premier League clubs to start the season with five wins - and what happened next

Chelsea's victory over Cardiff City left them top of the table on goal difference ahead of Liverpool - AFP

Following Watford's defeat to Manchester United over the weekend, just two teams can now boast 100 per cent starts to the current Premier League campaign.

But while fans of Chelsea and Liverpool may be revelling in early-season bragging rights, a word of caution - a fast start does not necessarily translate into a title-winning party in May.

Since the start of the Premier League, there have been eight other occasions of teams opening with five straight wins. Of those, only Chelsea, in 2005-2006 and 2009-2010, have gone on to be crowned champions.

Will Maurizio Sarri be able to make it a hat-trick this season? Are Liverpool laying the platform for their first league title in 28 years?

Here's how the other teams fared in the past.

Alongside Chelsea, Liverpool are the only other side to boast a perfect record in the Premier League this season Credit: Getty Images

1994-1995 - Newcastle United, final position: 6th (champions: Blackburn Rovers)

With a reputation for attacking football under manager Kevin Keegan, Newcastle United made an explosive start to the 1994-1995 season, scoring 19 goals in their opening five games.

Their 100 per cent start grew to six games with a 3-2 victory over Arsenal before they drew 1-1 with Liverpool in the next game.

It would be Manchester United, on Oct 29, who would eventually inflict a first league defeat of the season, thanks to a 2-0 win. And the Manchester club would continue to haunt them in January, taking the hugely influential Andy Cole to Old Trafford in a shock £7m move, and arguably derailing the rest of their season.

They went on to finish sixth, missing out on a European place as Blackburn Rovers were crowned champions on England, 17 points better off.

2004-2005 —Arsenal, final position: 2nd (champions: Chelsea)

Coming off the infamous Invincibles season, reigning champions Arsenal picked up from where they left off in the 2004-2005 season.

Victory over Middlesbrough in their second game saw them match Nottingham Forest's unbeaten league run of 42 matches before they took the English record outright with a 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers.

It was Bolton who halted the charge slightly with a 2-2 draw in round six in mid September before Manchester United famously stopped the unbeaten run on 49 games a month later in the Battle of the Buffet.

Defensive shortcomings became Arsenal's Achilles heel as Chelsea rose to prominence. The season ended with a run of eight wins from nine but it was only good enough for second behind Jose Mourinho's team.

2005-2006—​Chelsea, final position: champions

After a first league title in 50 years, Chelsea were hungry for more the next season —Michael Essien and Shaun Wright-Phillips the big-money summer arrivals at over £20million each.

A dominant first-half of the season laid the foundations for a successful title defence, as they began with a record nine victories in a row.

Luke Moore's consolation goal for Aston Villa in their seventh league game of the season ended a period of 584 minutes without Chelsea conceding, while a 1-1 draw with Everton in game ten ruined their perfect record.

Manchester United once again brought an end to one of their rivals' unbeaten runs with a 1-0 victory in November but 17 wins out of their first 19 games meant the rest of the league were always playing catch up to Chelsea who took the title again.

2009-2010 —​Chelsea, final position: champions

Chelsea captain John Terry celebrates Chelsea going on to win the Premier League title in 2010 Credit: Getty Images

If it was the defence that stood out for Chelsea in the 2005-2006 season, then attacking football took over under Carlo Ancelotti four years later.

The perfect start lasted six games this time around with Didier Drogba leading the line to devastating effect, supported by Nicolas Anelka.

Petr Cech's red card against Wigan contributed to a first defeat of the season - but it would be one of just six suffered in total.

Premier League history books were rewritten, as Chelsea finished with most goals scored in a season (103), most goals scored at home (68) and best goal difference (+71).

2010-2011—​Chelsea, final position: 2nd (champions: Manchester United)

A season that started off so well went south during the winter and ultimately left the champions relinquishing their title to Manchester United.

Five wins on the spin - including back-to-back 6-0 wins over West Brom and Wigan - set them off strongly before Carlos Tevez's goal for Manchester City inflicted a first defeat on Sept 25.

They still led the table for almost half a season and boasted the joint lowest defensive record with City.

But the January arrivals of Fernando Torres, David Luiz and Nemanja Matic did not propel Chelsea to another title, instead Ancelotti paid for it with his job as Manchester United won by nine points.

2011-2012—​Manchester United, final position: 2nd (champions: Manchester City)

Sitting top of the table after a perfect five-win start, Manchester United fans were no doubt starting to dream about a 20th league title, and not the dramatic last-day drama that followed.

Wayne Rooney was on target when Manchester United beat Arsenal 8-2 during their unbeaten start to the 2011-2012 season Credit: Getty Images

Handsome early wins over Tottenham and Bolton, by a 3-0 and 5-0 scoreline respectively, would have helped matters but it was that 8-2 demolition of Arsenal inbetween which had expectations soaring.

On the other side of Manchester though, City were putting together their own bid with only a 2-2 draw with Fulham preventing them from matching their rivals start. In fact, that result was only a small blip with City not losing their first league game until mid-December.

Unsurprisingly it ended up coming down to the last match of the season, with Sergio Aguero's stoppage-time winner against QPR etching his team into the history books, with United missing out on goal difference.

2015-2016—​Manchester City, final position: 4th (champions: Leicester City)

Despite a strong start to the 2015-2016 season by Manchester City, it was Leicester City who surprised everyone by winning the title Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City looked in omimous form early on, winning their first four games to beat the 103-year-old club record of ten consecutive league victories.

Another win over Crystal Palace, this time thanks to Kelechi Iheanacho's goal, meant it was five games played, 11 scored and none conceded.

They were then stopped in their tracks as West Ham and Tottenham inflicted back-to-back defeats before a lack of consistency cost them in mid-season.

Meanwhile Leicester City were performing miracles, shocking the world over and catching their rivals on their heels to take the title by ten points. City scraped into the Champions League play-off on points difference ahead of United.

2016-2017—​Manchester City, final position: 3rd (champions: Chelsea)

Despite recuiting Pep Guardiola over the summer, Manchester City demonstrated that a strong start only counts for so much, the team coming up short again.

In familiar scenes to the previous season, City set the pace early on, this time winning their first six games before a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham.

That was the start of a run of just one win in five with a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough in November seeing them replaced at the top by Chelsea.

Under Antonio Conte, Chelsea would go on to win the title with City fading to third behind Tottenham, although a run of four straight wins to finish secured them Champions League football.