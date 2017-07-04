Premier League clubs celebrate Fourth of July

The American connection is strong in the Premier League and clubs and players have taken to social media to send their July 4th wishes to fans and friends over in the United States.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Take a look below while you grab a beer and a hot dog, as American players in England prepare for preseason with many back in training this week.

Happy Fourth of July, everyone!

Stoke City and USMNT star Geoff Cameron get the party started

Happy Independence Day to all of our American friends and supporters… ����️⚽️������ pic.twitter.com/3QrcgGM4uN — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) July 4, 2017





Arsenal celebrated with USMNT youngster Gedion Zelalem

Happy #IndependenceDay from all of us at Arsenal pic.twitter.com/8tnLhQWSna — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 4, 2017





Everton had to show this moment!





Spurs will head to the USA this summer for their preseason tour

Happy #IndependenceDay to all of our fans celebrating today! ���� pic.twitter.com/FKyhmQlMvl — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 4, 2017





Bournemouth youngster Emerson Hyndman is celebrating on the South Coast!





Chelsea went with a trio of stars to wish a happy fourth

Happy #IndependenceDay to all our fans in the USA! ���� pic.twitter.com/Vo4SaOO6Lz — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 4, 2017





Southampton’s crest looks good next to the Star Spangled Banner, right?





Newcastle United spoke to USMNT man DeAndre Yedlin about his summer Stateside

On #IndependenceDay, DEANDRE YEDLIN chats about playing for the US over the summer and his return to training. ���� https://t.co/y2bE3S8dDN pic.twitter.com/NAzX8fMH7R — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 4, 2017





While Man City mocked up their badge with the Stars and Stripes ahead of their U.S. tour

Wishing all #mcfc fans in the USA a very happy #IndependenceDay! pic.twitter.com/FQLsQa4qjU — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 4, 2017





Premier League in the USA were pretty pumped too



