Premier League clubs celebrate Fourth of July

Joe Prince-Wright

The American connection is strong in the Premier League and clubs and players have taken to social media to send their July 4th wishes to fans and friends over in the United States.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Take a look below while you grab a beer and a hot dog, as American players in England prepare for preseason with many back in training this week.

Happy Fourth of July, everyone!

Stoke City and USMNT star Geoff Cameron get the party started


Arsenal celebrated with USMNT youngster Gedion Zelalem


Everton had to show this moment!


Spurs will head to the USA this summer for their preseason tour


Bournemouth youngster Emerson Hyndman is celebrating on the South Coast!


Chelsea went with a trio of stars to wish a happy fourth


Southampton’s crest looks good next to the Star Spangled Banner, right?


Newcastle United spoke to USMNT man DeAndre Yedlin about his summer Stateside


While Man City mocked up their badge with the Stars and Stripes ahead of their U.S. tour


Premier League in the USA were pretty pumped too