The Premier League clubs with the most England players at Euro 2024

The Premier League clubs with the most England players at Euro 2024

England manager Gareth Southgate has chosen a squad for Euro 2024 that isn't dominated by only a small handful of clubs, instead picking players from 14 different teams.

With 26 players going on the plane to Germany, that means the majority of club side have just one or two representing them. A couple have three and only one team has four England players.

Here's a breakdown of the clubs with the most England players at Euro 2024...

Ivan Toney



Brentford's sole inclusion in the squad made the cut despite struggling to recapture his goalscoring touch following a return from suspension.

13. Brighton & Hove Albion

Lewis Dunk



Brighton's leading centre-back has played six times for England to date and will be going to his first major international tournament.

Jordan Pickford



Pickford's place in the final squad was never in doubt but many fans felt that Jarrad Branthwaite was unfortunate to miss out and double Everton's tally.

Jarrod Bowen



West Ham have such a strong history when it comes to tournament success with England, but 1966 was a very long time ago.

Harry Kane



England's leading man took his club career to Germany last summer and scored 44 goals off the bat for Bayern Munich. He'll feel at home.

Jude Bellingham



Even Bellingham's most ardent fans couldn't have predicted quite the impact he has had at Real Madrid since joining them a year ago.

Ezri Konsa, Ollie Watkins



Two Villa players in the final squad is a testament to the club and their incredible rise over a short time since the end of 2022.

Conor Gallagher, Cole Palmer



If asked last summer to predict just two Chelsea players that would go to Euro 2024, most would have said Raheem Sterling and Reece James.

6. Liverpool

Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold



For both Liverpool players, Euro 2024 feels like a long time coming. Each has struggled to hold down a regular England place for different reasons.

Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo



Harry Maguire would have added to this number had he not lost his battle against tme to be fit. For Mainoo, it's the stuff of dreams.

Kieran Trippier, Anthony Gordon



Newcastle's pair could end up having a real influence over the course of the summer, with Trippier a senior leader and Gordon likely an impact sub.

Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka



Only injury to Pickford will give Ramsdale any game time here, but Rice and Saka are among the very first names on the team sheet.

Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden



Expect all three City players to be starting in England's strongest lineup for the opening Group C game. Jack Grealish misses out.

Dean Henderson, Marc Guehi, Adam Wharton, Eberechi Eze



Palace are the single most represented club in an England squad for a major tournament. It feels deserved but no one would ever have predicted it.