Premier League clubs are interested in signing former Everton target Jake O’Brien from Lyon

According to L’Équipe, Lyon central defender Jake O’Brien (23) is a wanted man this summer. The Irishman’s impressive season for Les Gones as they completed the most dramatic of comebacks has attracted the interest of clubs in both the Premier League and Serie A.

The former Crystal Palace defender was previously a target for Everton in the January transfer window. The Toffees were interested in signing the Irish international defender in a deal which would have seen them release Arnaut Danjuma from his loan and allow the Dutch international attacker to sign for OL. However, O’Brien stayed at the Groupama Stadium. Everton could be one of the Premier Leagues in the race and reactivate their interest.

A healthy profit to be made

With transfer restrictions placed on Lyon last summer by the DNCG, the Rhône club were forced to look for bargains in the transfer market. O’Brien was just that. Costing the Coupe de France finalists just €1m from Crystal Palace, any sale of the former Molenbeek loanee this summer will lead to a healthy profit for OL.

GFFN | Liam Wraith