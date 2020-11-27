Premier League clubs hopeful of up to 50 per cent capacity in stadiums even before coronavirus vaccines

Tottenham Hotspur's Matt Doherty (left) and West Bromwich Albion's Conor Townsend battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Hawthorns - PA

Premier League clubs are hopeful that they will be allowed up to 50 per cent capacity in their stadiums even before coronavirus vaccines undergo a mass roll.

With clubs permitted to welcome back an initial 2,000 fans for games staged in areas under tier two restrictions, it is hoped that this can be scaled up quickly if the matches go smoothly and Covid-19 rates allow in the coming months.

However, the clubs must get used to inequalities in the number of supporters attending games given the tier system but also the difficulties in maintaining social distancing and the protocols in different stadiums depending on their design and transport links.

This may lead to more managers calling into question the integrity of the competition, after the complaints led by Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa and Newcastle United’s Steve Bruce, with only half of top-flight clubs currently allowed to welcome back fans from next week. It may feel less equal if the stadiums of some clubs are operating at nearer 50 per cent capacity and others are still empty or with vastly reduced numbers.

Guidance produced by the Sports Ground Safety Authority worked out that the average capacity that could be accepted back into the Premier League was 23 per cent, although this will be higher in some grounds than others. Fifty per cent is regarded as the maximum that will probably be allowed by the Safety Advisory Groups without compromising social distancing.

The Premier League also continues to push for digital health passports - to show fans are Covid free - to be considered. There is hope mass testing can also make a difference in accelerating the return of fans, although there is an acceptance that stadiums cannot be at 100 per cent capacity until a vaccine is introduced and even then it may take some time.

The Premier League emailed its 20 clubs on Thursday evening to outline the plans it is proposing to allow up to 2,000 fans back from next weekend. The regulations will have to be approved by the clubs next week just as they were to stage games behind closed doors in the first place.

Once the changes are given the go-ahead, the Premier League will publish a code of behaviour for fans to sign up to when they buy tickets. This will be backed through a publicity campaign involving the clubs.

The details have not been published yet but are broadly in line with earlier guidelines drawn up when it was hoped fans would return in October before infection rates dictated this plan was shelved by the Government.

These include discouraging hugging and celebrations outside the ‘bubble’ fans are part of when they buy their tickets, wearing face masks around a stadium - although this will not need to be enforced when fans are in their allocated seat, which will be registered to their contact details - and maintaining social distancing. Fans are expected to be allowed to sing and shout if they remain in their seats.

When more fans are allowed in, clubs will also consider staggering arrival and departure times for fans given getting in and out of a stadium and travel arrangements, especially the use of public transport, are a significant safety concern.