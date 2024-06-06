Premier League clubs vote by landslide to keep VAR following Wolves protest

VAR is staying but elements of it will be improved - PA/Steven Paston

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ proposal to axe VAR was defeated by a landslide as all other Premier League clubs voted to keep the technology with improvements.

Despite many fan groups rallying behind Wolves’ concerns around VAR, clubs agreed it should remain in place while identifying six key areas to develop.

In a blow to Unai Emery’s spending plans, Telegraph Sport understands Aston Villa were separately defeated at the meeting on a proposal to increase permitted club losses from £105 million to £135 million in the final three-year period of monitoring. Villa’s resolution was understood to be supported by just one other club, with 15 voting against and three abstentions.

Crystal Palace were the third club to have a resolution dismissed, having taken direct aim at the Uefa “coefficient” system that is weighted in favour of sides who qualify for Europe every year. The London club had proposed to allow team to claim the difference in coefficient funding between themselves and the top club in Europe as allowable losses.

One of the biggest frustrations for clubs outside the so-called Big Six is that teams are paid by Uefa for their participation in the Champions League and that system is weighted in favour of the clubs who qualify every year.

Wolves, having called the vote last month, were understood to be adamant they wanted a debate to take place on VAR even though they anticipated a heavy defeat.

The Premier League said in a statement following the 19-1 vote: “While VAR produces more accurate decision-making, it was agreed that improvements should be made for the benefit of the game and supporters. As part of thorough discussions at the Annual General Meeting, it was agreed that PGMOL, the Premier League and clubs all have important roles to play in improving the system and its reputation.”

The six key areas to improve include:

Maintaining a high threshold for VAR intervention

Reducing delays to the game through the introduction of semi-automated offside technology (SAOT)

Improving fan experience through a reduction in the delays, in-stadium announcements from referees after a post-VAR change of decision and, where possible, an enhanced offering of big-screen replays to include all VAR interventions

Increasing transparency and communication around VAR

The delivery of a fan and stakeholder VAR communication campaign, which will seek to further clarify VAR’s role in the game to participants and supporters

The league will also work with PGMOL, the refereeing body, on the “implementation of more robust VAR training to improve consistency, including an emphasis on speed of process while preserving accuracy”.

It was confirmed in April that semi-automated offside technology will be introduced in the autumn of 2024. The Premier League and PGMOL say they will continue to lobby IFAB to allow greater flexibility in the Laws of the Game to allow live video and audio broadcast during VAR reviews.

The club vote took place in Yorkshire at a Premier League AGM just days before Manchester City’s two-week private arbitration looms. The Telegraph disclosed earlier this week how the league was also set to advise clubs at the meeting to trial rather than vote on new squad cost controls and spending caps.

After first tabling their motion to ditch VAR in England last month, Wolves warned the top tier was at risk of being “irrevocably damaged” if clubs did not support their proposal. The club’s chairman Jeff Shi wrote in a column for The Telegraph that VAR has introduced “a level of interference that is at odds with the spirit of our game”.

Clubs were given a full brief on a deal that has been struck with American software company Second Spectrum, which uses artificial intelligence and a chip in the ball to identify when attackers are ahead of defenders. Offside decisions should be cut by an average of 31 seconds, which, the Premier League hopes, will significantly reduce frustrations in the stands and dugouts. The Second Spectrum system will automatically detect when attackers are offside when the ball is kicked and the VAR will then judge if the attacker is interfering with play or not.

Clubs believe the improvements will ease sceptical fanbases, although the latest survey from Ipsos UK shows the public is increasingly split on VAR. Figures showed 44 per cent wanted to ditch the technology while 40 per cent were in favour of protecting the status quo. Ipsos research director Keiran Pedley concluded “fans do appear to be prepared to give VAR time if changes are made that improve the process”.

A Wolves statement said: “While we are disappointed with the outcome of the vote, we acknowledge and accept the decision made by our fellow clubs and we are reassured that the Premier League is taking the concerns of clubs and supporters seriously.

“We welcome the commitment to improve VAR, particularly in areas that address delays, consistency, and fan experience. While we still believe that Premier League football would be superior for supporters, players, coaches and viewers without VAR, we think that these improvements are crucial for the integrity of the game and for enhancing the overall match-day experience for supporters.

“Wolves remain committed to working closely with the Premier League and PGMOL to ensure that VAR continues to evolve and better serve the interests of football. We appreciate the efforts being made to address the issues that we have highlighted and look forward to seeing whether the changes implemented this summer can reverse the decline in the match-day experience for our fans, and respect for our officials.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.