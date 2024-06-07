Premier League Clubs ‘Already Thinking About’ Rivalling Aston Villa For Player

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are not the only Premier League side who are showing interest in landing Villarreal star Alex Baena in this summer’s transfer window.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder came through the ranks of the Villareal academy and has established himself as a key player in their squad.

Baena’s future is a subject of hot debate as the transfer window moves towards opening and a move to England could be on the cards.

The midfielder worked with Emery during the Spanish tactician’s time at Villarreal and the Aston Villa boss wants to bring him to Birmingham.

However, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, there are several other Premier League sides who are also interested in Baena.

While Aston Villa appear to be pushing the most, other Premier League teams are ‘already thinking about’ making offers for the Villarreal man.

That could put them on a collision course with Aston Villa as they seek to land Baena.

Aston Villa however remain determined to sign the Villarreal man, who has a release clause of over €35m.