Premier League clubs alerted as Bayern put big name up for sale

Premier League clubs have been alerted to the availability of Matthijs de Ligt with Bayern Munich keen to sell the centre-back this summer.

De Ligt endured a tough 2023-24 campaign as the Dutch defender struggled for fitness and favour, with the 24-year-old losing his place in the side and making just 16 starts in the Bundesliga.

Despite a change in head coach at the Allianz Arena, with ex-Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany appointed as Thomas Tuchel’s replacement, Bayern remain open to his exit and will invite offers for De Ligt.

Bayern are keen to bring in funds for Kompany’s rebuild of the side and view De Ligt as a disposable asset, according to Sky Germany, while the Bavarians are also keen to save on the Dutchman’s high wages.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have all previously been linked with De Ligt, while Liverpool are in the market for a centre-back addition after the departure of Joel Matip at the end of his contract.

De Ligt signed for Bayern from Juventus for an initial fee of €67m (£56.7m) in 2022 and has already won league titles in the Netherlands, Italy and Germany in his career to date.

He first emerged at Ajax, where he became the club’s youngest-ever captain whilst still a teenager and the first defender to win the Golden Boy award in 2018. De Ligt, who has won 45 caps for the Netherlands, made his international debut at 17 to become the youngest starter for the Oranje in 86 years.

Bayern are expected to sign Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen as De Ligt’s replacement and have agreed personal terms with the Germany international. Tah’s contract with Leverkusen expires in 2025 and the German champions will reluctantly agree to his sale, rather than run the risk of losing the 28-year-old on a free transfer in 12 months.

Bayern are also interested in Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill, though the Blues will reportedly turn down all approaches for the 21-year-old.

