Premier League club reignite interest in Manchester City midfielder after removal of key contractual barrier

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has re-emerged as a transfer target for Premier League side Fulham this summer.

The 28-year-old is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium again this summer, having spent the second-half of the recent campaign on loan with West Ham at the London Stadium, making eight Premier League appearances for the Hammers before returning to the Etihad Stadium to undergo rehabilitation for a hamstring injury.

Phillips made 10 appearances for the Sky Blues before moving to east London in January, with the midfielder’s last appearance coming during Manchester City’s victorious FIFA Club World Cup campaign in Saudi Arabia before Christmas.

The Englishman was awarded a Premier League medal following the Blues’ title triumph last month, and despite making just six starts since his move from Leeds United for £42 million in July 2022, Phillips has successfully won six trophies with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Phillips has lifted the UEFA Champions League, Emirates FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup alongside winning successive Premier League titles with Manchester City.

Everton and Leeds United have both been linked with the 28-year-old, with West Ham unlikely to consider re-signing the midfielder after an underwhelming spell at the London Stadium which included an angered incident with Hammers supporters at St James’ Park.

HITC claim that Fulham could renew their interest in Phillips should João Palhinha complete an exit from Craven Cottage this summer, with Marco Silva having previously identified Manchester City’s midfielder as a replacement for the Portugal international.

Fulham could facilitate a season-long loan for the England midfielder after Manchester City reportedly agreed ‘to cover all of Phillips’ wages’ in an attempt to get the player off the books at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City could also sanction a loan move for full-back Sergio Gomez, after the 23-year-old made just four starts for Guardiola’s team during the 2023/24 season, and was even omitted from the matchday squad for the Premier League finale clash against West Ham in May.