Premier League club pushing to complete £30m deal for Chelsea ace

Everton are pushing to complete a deal for Armando Broja and are in daily contact with Chelsea as they hope for a quick breakthrough according to reports.

Broja struggled last season as he returned from a long term knee injury suffered in a game against Aston Villa during the break for the 2022 World Cup.

The 22-year-old had limited opportunities under Mauricio Pochettino in the first half of the season, and was sent on loan to Fulham to get more game time and boost his transfer value, but that didn’t work out as Broja played just 80 minutes during his time at Craven Cottage.

Everton pushing to sign Broja

Following his long layoff Broja returned to action for the Blues in September and scored in his first start against Fulham in October as Chelsea won 2-0.

However, opportunities were few and far between and the Albania international was clearly behind Nicolas Jackson in the pecking order.

The striker by his own admission in a recent interview with The Athletic thought he would feature more regularly with Jackson away at the Africa Cup of Nations but that wasn’t the case.

Chelsea were open to selling the Albanian in January but there were no takers at their ambitious asking price of £50m.

Broja is expected to leave this summer and is attracting interest from the likes of Wolves, Monaco, Bologna and AC Milan, but journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed Everton are in fact pushing to sign the striker.

He took to X.com and said:

“Exclusive: Everton are pushing to sign Armando Broja. Club in daily contact with Chelsea with a £30m package discussed, #EFC hoping for a quick breakthrough.”

Exclusive: Everton are pushing to sign Armando Broja. Club in daily contact with Chelsea with a £30m package discussed. #EFC hoping for a quick breakthrough.🇦🇱

There is clearly a player in there with Broja but it’s evident it’s not going to happen for him at Chelsea and £30m would be a brilliant deal for a player who hasn’t played much football over the past two years.

Broja won’t be the only player to leave Chelsea this summer with the likes of Ian Maatsen, Romelu Lukaku, Trevoh Chalobah, Conor Gallagher and Kepa Arrizabalaga all linked with the Stamford Bridge exit door.

The Blues are looking to bring a striker in and have been strongly linked with a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko who has a release clause of £55m, and a surprise move for Manchester City’s World Cup winner Julian Alvarez.