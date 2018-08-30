Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 3
Everyone knows you can look at the table to see where clubs stand in a given season, but we do power rankings because we like to have fun with our beloved games and aren’t a wet paper towel on the shoe of sports.
A few grains of salt — or 300 — are always recommended when dealing with power rankings, and our Premier League club power rankings are intended to be a show of how the clubs look in both form and forecast at a moment in time.
[ MORE: Current Player Power Rankings ]
A new No. 1 and a fairly stagnant Bottom Five… will the real Burnley and Manchester United please stand up?
20. Cardiff City — Picked up two points from a run of Bournemouth, Newcastle, Huddersfield despite the latter two having a man sent off. Now see Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City, Spurs, and Liverpool inside next seven fixtures.
Last week: 19
Season high: 19
Season low: 20
19. Huddersfield Town — After opening with Chelsea and Man City, would’ve expected all three points from Cardiff’s visit. Instead, a 63rd minute red card to Jonathan Hogg and nil-nil.
Last week: 20
Season high: 18
Season low: 20
18. West Ham United — Full-blown Manuel Pellegrini panic stations if the Irons cannot beat Wolves at the London Stadium and fall to 0-4.
Last week: 18
Season high: 17
Season low: 18
17. Southampton — The club’s first lead of the season lasted just four minutes, then Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg‘s red card had Saints scurrying to hold onto a point against visiting Leicester City. Harry Maguire‘s stoppage time goal meant no points for the St. Mary’s set.
Last week: 14
Season high: 14
Season low: 17
16. Newcastle United — Rafa Benitez set up to defend against Chelsea, and nearly came away with a point. Their tough start to the season now features a visit to stung Man City before Arsenal comes to St. James Park, and the supporters didn’t even get a cup respite: The Magpies fell 3-1 at Nottingham Forest.
Last week: 16
Season high: 13
Season low: 16
15. Burnley — One point from three matches, and plenty of fans will be weighing the worth of continuing its improbable and amazing Europa League run. That could end without a significant win over Olympiacos at Turf Moor on Thursday.
Last week: 15
Season high: 15
Season low: 15
14. Manchester United — Certainly the lowest they’ll fall considering a trip to fixture-battered Burnley comes next on Sunday, right? Or will the players’ lack of inspiration cost the club a match and a manager?
Last week: 8
Season high: 4
Season low: 14
13. Crystal Palace — A real let down at in-form Watford, as the Eagles need to find offense from someone not named Wilfried Zaha. Alexander Sorloth found the score sheet in a League Cup win over Swans at midweek.
Last week: 7
Season high: 6
Season low: 13
12. Fulham — Aleksandar Mitrovic is not only behaving himself at Craven Cottage, he’s scoring like his best days in a Newcastle United shirt. Good win over Burnley, but a point or more at Brighton would feel nice heading into Man City.
Last week: 17
Season high: 11
Season low: 17
11. Wolves — The home draws against 10-man Everton and champions City are nice, and a point at West Ham on Saturday would reinforce preseason hopes of a top half finish.
Last week: 13
Season high: 10
Season low: 13
10. Bournemouth — Eddie Howe‘s got the Cherries flying, even with the 2-2 draw against Everton that featured a red card for each side. A visit to Chelsea is next.
Last week: 11
Season high: 11
Season low: 12
9. Brighton and Hove Albion — Terrific little litmus test this weekend versus Fulham, which can help suss out the true table potential of the Gulls.
Last week: 12
Season high: 9
Season low: 19
8. Leicester City — Claude Puel‘s men are very quietly 2-1, and could be a perfect 3-for-3 had Jamie Vardy not stumbled out of the gates on Opening Day. Now a chance to make a statement when Liverpool comes to King Power Stadium on Saturday.
Last week: 10
Season high: 8
Season low: 11
7. Arsenal — Visits to Cardiff City and Newcastle allow Unai Emery a chance to further cement his system following a needed 3-1 win over West Ham.
Last week: 9
Season high: 7
Season low: 9
6. Everton — No Richarlison for visits from Huddersfield and West Ham, then a trip to Arsenal is a concern, but the Toffees are so far quite legit under Marco Silva.
Last week: 5
Season high: 5
Season low: 8
5. Watford — Unbeaten is unbeaten, but their spotless 3-0 record meets visits from Spurs and Manchester United.
Last week: 6
Season high: 5
Season low: 7
4. Chelsea — Have scored multiple goals in all three wins to start the season, and weathered Rafa Benitez’s parked bus at St. James’ Park. A visit to Bournemouth should make for appetizing television on Saturday.
Last week: 3
Season high: 3
Season low: 4
3. Tottenham Hotspur — What transfer window concerns?
Last week: 4
Season high: 3
Season low: 4
2. Manchester City — Most certainly mortal, as 38-0 is no longer a possibility. It’s a poor week to be visiting Newcastle.
Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 2
1. Liverpool — Jurgen Klopp is undoubtedly preening given the Reds’ spotless start, with three wins from three and not a single goal conceded by Alisson Becker. Visits to Leicester and Spurs will almost certainly end the latter, but is 5-0 on the horizon?
Last week: 2
Season high: 1
Season low: 2