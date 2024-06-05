Premier League club join Atletico Madrid and PSG in race to sign Manchester City forward star

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez is the subject of increasing transfer interest ahead of the summer window.

The 24-year-old completed a £14 million move to the Etihad Stadium following early success in South America in July 2022, and has won six trophies including the UEFA Champions League and two Premier League titles since arriving at Manchester City.

The Argentinian striker was directly involved in 30 goals for the Sky Blues during the 2023/24 campaign, and has scored 36 goals since his arrival in east Manchester.

Alvarez was rewarded with a one-year contract extension in March 2023 after helping Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar, with the forward having already made 103 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The striker dropped into an advanced midfield role as a result of the long-term absence of Kevin De Bruyne due to hamstring surgery, making 54 appearances for Manchester City during the recent campaign.

The 24-year-old has made just six starts for the Sky Blues since the turn of the year however, and competes with Erling Haaland, who has scored 90 goals for Manchester City since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million.

Etihad officials are expected to try and retain the services of Alvarez for at least another campaign, however are set to receive a series of approaches for the signature of the Argentina international from across Europe this summer.

Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are both interested in signing the 24-year-old according to Fabrizio Romano, with ‘several clubs keen’ to try and complete a move for the Manchester City forward.

The Sky Blues are also potentially bracing for interest from fellow Premier League sides, with Gaston Edul claiming that there is the ‘possibility’ for an unnamed top-flight English club to make an offer for Alvarez.

Manchester City reportedly ‘want to keep’ Alvarez, as the club face another significant squad shake-up ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, as a number of star players are linked with potential summer exits, including senior pair Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson.