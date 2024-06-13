Premier League club emerges as new possible destination for Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips could be presented with another opportunity to rebuild his top-level playing career in the Premier League, a new report has revealed.

The 28-year-old continues to go through a challenging moment in his professional playing career, having struggled for consistent game time following his exit from Leeds United in the summer market of 2022.

Despite the enormous success on a silverware front with Manchester City in that time, Phillips has played a very minimal role in outings, and was offered the opportunity to secure consistent game time on loan at West Ham.

However, the second-half of the last campaign was largely a continuation of his experiences with Manchester City, as the England international found himself on the receiving end of individual errors and an injury that cut-short his time at the London Stadium.

With Leeds failing to make the Premier League for the forthcoming season following defeat in the Championship play-off final, many have been left concerned about what could come next for Kalvin Phillips. However, there could yet be hope of a Premier League future.

According to the information of Manchester City insider ‘Tolmie’s Hairdoo’ on X, Fulham could offer Kalvin Phillips an opportunity next season, despite it currently being unclear as to whether such a move would be a loan or permanent deal.

Phillips’ difficulties last season culminated in an exclusion from Gareth Southgate’s England international squad for the forthcoming European Championships in Germany, and his pathway back to the Three Lions could be further complicated.

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo operates in a very similar position to Phillips, and his breakthrough season with the Red Devils earned himself a call-up to the squad in Germany this summer.

Elsewhere, the meteoric rise of Adam Wharton from Blackburn to Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace has also seen the versatile central midfielder rise into Gareth Southgate’s Euro plans, and that’s alongside mainstays such as Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.