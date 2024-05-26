Premier League Club Draw Up Offer for Ex Arsenal Midfielder

An unnamed Premier League club have reportedly sent in an offer for unhappy Lazio midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

The 25-year-old Frenchman has performed decently well in his debut season in the Italian capital, scoring three goals and providing four assists across 45 matches, but things have taken a downward turn since the arrival of Igor Tudor.

Guendouzi does not have a good relationship with the Croatian coach and despite their brief pact, fractures have started to emerge again, pushing the Frenchman to consider his options ahead of the summer transfer window.

As reported by Nicolo Schira, an unnamed Premier League club have offered Lazio around €25m for Guendouzi, who is seriously considering his future in the Italian capital following Tudor’s arrival.

The 25-year-old is contracted to the Roman club to June 2028 and could push for a move away in the coming weeks, having spent two years in the Premier League with Arsenal.