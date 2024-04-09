Premier League chief Richard Masters in U-turn as he hits out at football regulator

Richard Masters has been criticised for going back on his word over lobbying against the Football Governance Bill, after issuing a stark warning of the Premier League’s power being reduced.

The Premier League chief executive has published a missive running to almost 1,000-words long outlining the risks of an independent regulator, fearing it will reduce competitiveness and insisting that other countries are relishing English teams being restricted.

‌“It is a risk that regulation will undermine the Premier League’s global success, thereby wounding the goose that provides English football’s golden egg,” wrote Masters, who also questioned how independent a regulator will be.

‌Masters had insisted on January 24 that he would not lobby for or against the Bill, telling the Culture, Media and Sport Committee: “I would not be lobbying you at all.”

‌However, this week the Premier League was accused of stooping “to a new low” by taking out an advertisement in an email for political insiders to warn against the “unintended consequences” of an independent football regulator. The text advert was published in Politico’s London Playbook on Monday morning.

‌Following Masters’ new warnings over the regulator, which were published in The Times, the Football Supporters’ Association highlighted the chief executive’s comments to MPs at the start of the year. “So which is it @‌premierleague?” they added on X, formerly Twitter.

‌The Government’s plans for an independent football regulator was stepped up last month when the Football Governance Bill was introduced in Parliament, with legislation set to grant powers to oversee clubs in England’s top five tiers.

‌Masters insisted “my overriding concern is that the bill would reduce our competitiveness and weaken the incredible appeal of the English game” and added that added red tape could drive owners to investing in clubs in other competitions abroad.

‌He added: “The Government claims its regulator would not interfere on the pitch, but by intervening in the carefully calibrated distribution of revenues and upsetting competitive balance, it would already be doing exactly that.”

