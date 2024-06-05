Premier League charges 'frustrating', says Al-Mubarak

Khaldoon al-Mubarak has been Manchester City chairman since 2008 [Getty Images]

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak says he is "frustrated" at the club’s on-pitch achievements being accompanied by repeated reminders of the 115 Premier League charges lodged against them.

Last month City became the first club in English football history to win the league title in four consecutive seasons.

But in autumn a Premier League disciplinary commission is set to hear the case against City for allegedly breaching its financial regulations, some of which date back to 2009.

City deny all the charges – but recently manager Pep Guardiola admitted "he did not know" if people liked his team.

“Of course, it’s frustrating,” Khaldoon told City’s internal media in his annual end of season address. “The referencing is always frustrating.

“I feel for our fanbase and everyone associated with the club to have these charges constantly referenced.

“It’s taking longer than anyone hoped for but there is a process we have to go through. I’ve always repeated, let’s be judged by the facts and not by claims and counterclaims.”

BBC Sport understands Khaldoon gave the interview before stories emerged on Tuesday around City’s legal challenge to the Premier League’s commercial rules.

An arbitration hearing surrounding the legality of the league’s associated party transaction (APT) rules, which determine whether sponsorship deals are financially ‘fair’, has been set for 10-21 June.

Khaldoon was asked about the likely impact of financial regulations on this summer’s transfer window given different competitions have different rules. His answer was given without the knowledge City’s present stance would be made public.

“The Premier League got to where it is today by being the most competitive league,” he said. “So, I hope there is a bit more sensibility in regulating. A balanced approach is good from all the leagues.

“There have been a lot of restrictions put in place on swaps and loans, so even that is now much more restricted. That is going to be reflected, I believe, this summer.”

Guardiola has won 15 trophies at the club since his appointment in 2016.

The 53-year-old has one year to run on his current deal, which he signed in November 2022.

The former Barcelona boss suggested after his side's Premier League title success in May that he could leave the club in 2025, when his contract expires.

“Pep has always been fully committed to this club and to every contract he has signed with us,” said Al-Mubarak.

“This decision on his future is always a decision we take together and I have no doubt we will find the right solution that works for Pep and works for us.”