Premier League and Championship clubs chasing signature of Manchester City’s Australian star

Manchester City midfielder Alex Robertson is subject to interest from across England’s top two divisions following the opening of the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old helped Portsmouth secure promotion to the Sky Bet Championship last month but saw his season-long loan spell at Fratton Park dramatically cut short, after suffering a long-term knee injury during a training session in January.

The midfielder made 23 league appearances before suffering an ACL injury in the new year, and also featured in the Emirates FA Cup, Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy for Portsmouth, where the Scotland-born midfielder registered five direct goal involvements.

The Australian international moved to Manchester City’s academy in 2017 from semi-professional club Hakoah Sydney, and has been an unused substitute on four occasions for Pep Guardiola’s side – featuring in the Blues’ matchday squad on occasion across the Premier League, Carabao Cup and UEFA Champions League during the 2022/23 season.

Robertson also enjoyed a previous loan spell in Scotland with Ross County for the 2022/23 campaign, and the midfielder is expecting to be back fit for the 2024/25 season in August, following rehabilitation from surgery for the knee ligament injury.

Portsmouth are interested in re-signing Robertson, who returned to Fratton Park in May to celebrate the club’s promotion, after Pompey were crowned Sky Bet League One winners.

The Australian could have a number of offers tabled ahead of next season, with Premier League clubs circling for the midfielder’s signature alongside interest from the English second division.

Australian outlet FTBL report that Everton and Portsmouth are amongst the clubs to be chasing the signature of the 21-year-old, who has interest from several Premier League and Sky Bet Championship clubs following the opening of the transfer window.

Robertson’s future is reportedly set to be determined in the coming weeks, with a permanent exit from the Etihad Stadium considered ‘inevitable’ following a series of recent loan moves.

Portsmouth have previously outlined a desire to re-sign Robertson, with the club’s sporting director Rich Hughes, saying: “Alex (Robertson) is a really good player, we like him. He’s still recovering from his injury, so we have to let that pan out, but again if there was an opportunity for us to revisit those conversations, we absolutely would do.”