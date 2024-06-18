Premier League boss backs Chelsea ace to carry his country at Euro 2024

Brentford manager Thomas Frank said he’s expecting big things from Mykhailo Mudyrk at Euro 2024, and believes he can be Ukraine’s player of the tournament.

Mudryk and his team-mates got off to the worst possible start losing their opening game 3-0 to Romania on Monday afternoon, which puts them on the back foot for the remainder of the group stage.

Ukraine will need to bounce back in their next game against Slovakia on Friday before they take on Belgium, and likely need four points to advance to the knockout stage.

Frank praises Mudryk

Ukraine have a talented group of players at their disposal alongside Mudryk they have Georgiy Sudakov, Artem Dovbyk and Viktor Tsygankov, but they couldn’t muster anything up against Romania.

Despite his teams struggles Mudryk was arguably Ukraine’s best player on the day as he created the most chances and completed the most dribbles for his side.

Frank, who was in the running to become Chelsea’s next manager has big expectations of the 23-year-old at this tournament and believes he can carry his team.

Frank believes Mudryk can be Ukraine’s player of the tournament at Euro 2024.

“I have big expectations for him for this tournament,” he told BBC One.

“He is so fast, he can go past players easily, he has unbelievable pace and abilities, he has the vision as well.

“For me, he can be the player who can carry this team, there are a lot of good players but he can be player of the tournament for Ukraine.”

Mudryk has found life difficult at Stamford Bridge since arriving for an initial £62.5m from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023, and didn’t score in his first six months at the club despite an excellent debut from the bench against Liverpool at Anfield.

The winger showed flashes of his quality last season and started to show what he was capable of when given a consistent run in the side by then manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Mudryk scored five goals and provided two assists in 31 Premier League appearances last season, and will need to improve on that under Enzo Maresca if he is to extend his Chelsea career beyond next summer given the arrival of South American talents Kendry Paez and Estevao Willian in 2025.