Premier League betting, odds: Manchester City is now the prohibitive title favorite

Manchester City’s win over Arsenal on Wednesday has shifted the English Premier League title odds.

Arsenal was at -175 to win the league a week ago but is now +160 to take home the title after losing 3-1 to City on Wednesday. And thanks to the win, City has gone from +150 to win the league to -200. If you bet Man City to win the title last week you’re feeling really good about your chances.

City is now ahead of Arsenal in the standings via goal difference. Both Man City and Arsenal have 51 points and City is 10 goals better than Arsenal. But, perhaps crucially, Arsenal has a game in hand over Man City. Arsenal has played 22 games to Manchester City’s 23.

Arsenal also has the benefit of focusing exclusively on the Premier League. The Gunners are not in the Champions League and don’t have to worry about squad rotation between two competitions. City, meanwhile, has perhaps the deepest squad in Europe and could also be impacted by the allegations of financial impropriety against the team in its run of Premier League domination over the past decade.

The two teams also have one more game against each other. City hosts Arsenal on April 26 and both teams have just one game remaining against other teams currently in the top five. Both teams play Newcastle later this season and they also each have a game against Liverpool as the Reds hope to make a late run toward the Champions League places.

Relegation odds

Bournemouth’s odds to avoid relegation have gotten slightly better while Southampton’s have gotten worse. Bournemouth was -450 to be relegated last week and is now at -400. Southampton has the same relegation odds after firing Nathan Jones over the weekend. The Saints were at -275 to get relegated a week ago.

Everton is at +110 to go down after losing to Liverpool on Monday while Leeds remains at +200.