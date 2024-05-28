Premier League was asked to investigate ‘tapping up’ claim over Russell Martin’s move to Southampton

Russell Martin's Southampton were promoted to the Premier League via - PA/Adam Davy

Southampton obtained confidential contract details about Russell Martin to secure a cut-price £1.25 million deal to recruit him last summer, court documents allege.

A High Court claim lodged by Swansea City, Martin’s former club, reveals the Premier League were asked to launch a “tapping up” investigation into the circumstances of the move last summer. “To the best of Swansea City’s knowledge”, the league’s “regulatory team is presently investigating the matter”, the papers filed last month say. Telegraph Sport understands, however, that England’s top tier is not pursuing the case.

Nevertheless, Swansea are pressing ahead with suing Martin, alleging he or representatives helped Southampton avoid paying a full £2 million release clause. In addition to speaking to Southampton without Swansea’s “written consent”, the Welsh club claim he passed on confidential terms which helped keep costs down.

The south coast club paid £1.25 million, the compensation fee applicable for a Championship club, rather than the £2 million fee they would have owed as a Premier League team.

Swansea allege that Southampton would have approached and effectively secured a deal with Martin prior to their relegation to the Championship last year. Detailing breach of contract allegations, the claim says “Mr Martin, and/or his agent acting on his behalf communicated with another football club that made an approach for his services whether directly or indirectly, without receiving permission in writing by the CEO” and “revealed to a third party confidential information namely the Release Sums and/or details of the Resigning Employees.”

The Premier League had first been alerted to complaints in June last year, according to the claim filed just weeks before Southampton secured their return to the top tier via the Championship play-offs.

Martin “did not act, whether through his own actions and/or those of an agent acting on his behalf, in the best interests of Swansea City”, the claim adds.

Southampton announced Martin as head coach a week after the Premier League’s AGM was held and the team’s top tier shares were transferred to Burnley, one of the newly promoted sides

“By reason of the factual foregoing, it is to be reasonably inferred that.... Without Swansea City’s knowledge or permission, Southampton FC approached Mr. Martin or persons acting on his behalf, such as his intermediary or agent, in order to induce him to leave his employment with Swansea City,” the claim says.

It first emerged last month that Swansea were set to file a High Court case suing Martin for “breach of contract” following his defection to then Championship rivals Southampton last summer.

Swansea warned last summer that they would pursue “full compensation” for Russell, who they said had more than a year remaining on his contract.

“Martin had a little over 12 months remaining on the three-year deal he signed upon arriving at the Swansea.com Stadium in August 2021,” the club said last summer.

“The club also stands firm in our belief that we are owed full compensation for Russell, and we will continue working diligently and strategically to protect the best interests of the club.”

Former Scotland defender Martin, 38, replaced Rubén Sellés as Southampton manager on a three-year contract.

Henrik Kraft, the Southampton chairman, said Martin had been the “stand-out candidate”, while the new manager added: “It’s a privilege to accept this opportunity at Southampton, a club with such a long and rich history”.

Swansea appointed Barnsley’s Michael Duff to replace Martin but he was sacked in December.

Both clubs and Martin’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

