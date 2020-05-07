Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reached out to Sean McVay to share ideas during coronavirus pandemic

Coaches everywhere are trying to find new ways to keep their players in shape and ready amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought nearly every professional sports league in the world to a grinding halt.

To get a new perspective on it, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reached out to an unlikely counterpart.

He held a two-hour conversation with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay this week, discussing new training regimens and ideas for their respective players, according to ESPN. They also talked about ideas for unit or small-group practices, and what those practices could look like if they have to follow social distancing guidelines.

Arteta and the club’s technical director took part in the call, which Arteta initiated after hearing of McVay’s reputation as a “progressive and innovative” coach, per the report. Both teams are owned by Stan Kroenke, too, making the connection easier.

There were more than 1.2 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States as of Thursday afternoon, according to The New York Times, and more than 75,000 deaths attributed to the virus. The United Kingdom had more than 206,700 confirmed cases, and more than 30,600 deaths.

The Premier League suspended play in March, though it’s currently aiming to return sometime next month. Players have been allowed to resume practices in small groups this month, however a plan to resume play has not been officially set.

The NFL has moved to hold the majority of its offseason virtually amid the pandemic, and team facilities are still closed. The league, though, is still planning on the 2020 season to start on time in September.

