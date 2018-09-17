Premier League: Why aren't Chelsea being talked about as title contenders?

Chelsea have not been talked about as title contenders, despite a strong start

Chelsea continued their impressive start to life under Maurizio Sarri with a fifth successive Premier League win, beating Cardiff 4-1.

They currently sit joint-top of the league with Liverpool, although they are ahead due to a better goal difference, and Stamford Bridge is a much happier place to be than it was at times in Antonio Conte’s final season.

Yet Chelsea are still not being talked about as title contenders, only Manchester City and Liverpool have been given that tag, leading to the question: why not?

Speaking to Yahoo Sport’s ‘The Football Show’, England international Sue Smith gave her thoughts on the matter.

“I think it’s probably from the start of the season,” she explained.

“We looked at how well Manchester City did last year and thought they’d continue, as they have done. They’ve strengthened.

Chelsea players celebrate against Cardiff, as they made it five wins from five Premier League games

“Liverpool have strengthened in positions they needed to strengthen in – goalkeeper, added to the midfield and the centre-halves look fantastic.

“At Chelsea we looked at Sarri and he came in late. [We thought] how long will it take to implement his style and philosophy onto those players? Are the key players, like Hazard and Kante, going to stay?

“We never put them into contention. Now people are going ‘actually, they’re playing really well’. It looks like they are playing with a smile on their face.

“I know that sounds really simple and straightforward. But that is important for a manager when he is coming in. Get the team playing with that freedom and energy and they look good, they really do look good.”