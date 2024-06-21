Premier League announce major pre-match change for 2024/25 season that will affect Manchester City

Fans of Premier League clubs will be able to discover team news at an earlier time from the 2024/25 season, following a rule change.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City will bid to win a fifth consecutive Premier League title next season, after the Sky Blues won a record-breaking fourth successive title last month, following a 3-1 win over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium.

A first-half brace from Phil Foden and second-half strike from Rodri secured the Blues’ sixth Premier League title in seven years, as Guardiola won his 17th major trophy with Manchester City.

The Cityzens will begin their latest Premier League title defence away to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 18 August, with the Blues’ first home game of the 2024/25 campaign coming against newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

Manchester City will also play West Ham, Brentford, Arsenal and Newcastle United during the opening weeks of the season, following the recent publication of the Premier League fixtures for the new campaign.

Guardiola’s side have won 10 of their last 11 opening day fixtures, and the visit to west London will be Enzo Maresca’s first competitive game as Chelsea boss, after the Italian coach replaced Mauricio Pochettino.

Maresca, who previously worked with Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, left Manchester City’s first-team coaching staff last summer to become Leicester City’s new manager at the King Power Stadium.

Manchester City’s visit to Chelsea in mid-August will see a new Premier League rule on debut, after changes to the publication of team news was announced to bring the league in-line with UEFA regulations.

Premier League clubs will announce their teams 75 minutes before kick-off from next season, with changes to the line-up embargo expected to be confirmed in the publication of the handbook for the 2024/25 campaign.

Clubs previously had to announce their teams 60 minutes prior to kick-off, however the new change will see that announcement take place 15 minutes earlier.