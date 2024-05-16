Premier League announce which four matches will be broadcast live on TV for final day

(Getty Images)

The Premier League have announced the four matches to be shown live on UK television for the final round of fixtures, when the title and remaining European places will be decided.

Three fixtures will be screened across the Sky Sports channels, with TNT Sports picking up the other.

Naturally, with Manchester City leading the way with a two-point buffer ahead of Arsenal, it’s Pep Guardiola and co who will be playing on the flagship channels, Sky Sports Main Event, for their finale at home to West Ham United.

As TNT get second choice, they have opted for Mikel Arteta’s men, who must win to have any hope of landing the trophy, with Arsenal also at home against Everton on TNT Sports 1 and Ultimate.

For the remaining two selections Sky have opted for a mix of big-name clubs and storylines, with Liverpool and Chelsea getting the nod, with the relegation battle all but done and dusted given the massive goal difference deficiency Luton Town would face even if they do win their last game.

The match at Anfield sees the Reds host Wolves in what will be Jurgen Klopp’s farewell fixture, with the long-serving German departing afterwards. That game will be screened on Sky Sports Premier League.

Finally, Chelsea’s home encounter with Bournemouth will be on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Football, with Mauricio Pochettino’s in-form side hoping to secure a top-six finish with a point - though they could yet finish fifth with a win.

Final day Premier League fixtures, all 4pm BST kick-off

Arsenal vs Everton - live on TNT Sports 1

Brentford vs Newcastle

Brighton vs Manchester United

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

Chelsea vs Bournemouth - live on Sky Sports Arena/Football

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Wolves - live on Sky Sports Premier League

Luton vs Fulham

Manchester City vs West Ham - live on Sky Sports Main Event

Sheffield United vs Tottenham

:: If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.