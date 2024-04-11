Premier League agree to use semi-automated offside technology from next season

(Getty Images)

The Premier League have announced that semi-automated offside technology will be utilised from 2024/25 onwards, with an expected introduction time of September or October.

Currently, offside decisions related to goals are double-checked by VAR officials but there have been complaints and dissatisfaction related to the time taken in checks, the lack of clarity over what is happening - especially for fans inside grounds - and for perceived errors being made.

The statement read:

“At a Premier League Shareholders’ meeting today, clubs unanimously agreed to the introduction of Semi-Automated Offside Technology.

“The new system will be used for the first time in the Premier League next season, and it is anticipated the technology will be ready to be introduced after one of the Autumn international breaks.

“The technology will provide quicker and consistent placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and will produce high-quality broadcast graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters.”

