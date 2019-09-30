Premier League: 7 talking points including Liverpool keep winning, Spurs show grit and Marco Silva struggles

Seven things we learned from the Premier League this weekend: Getty

The Premier League returned for another round of fixtures this weekend, with Liverpool beating Sheffield United to maintain their perfect start to the new campaign.

The Reds were not at their best but still lead defending champions Manchester City by five points.

Pep Guardiola’s side saw off Everton in the evening kick-off on Saturday to ensure that gap did not grow, while 10-man Tottenham dug deep to beat Southampton and lift some of the gloom over north London.

Elsewhere, Chelsea beat Brighton, Wolves got back to winning ways by defeating struggling Watford and Crystal Palace beat Norwich. The shares were meanwhile spoiled between Aston Villa and Burnley at Villa Park, as well as Bournemouth and West Ham on the south coast.

Here are seven key talking points after another busy weekend of Premier League action.

Team of the week

No Silva lining

Everton are slipping down the table (Getty)

The reigning Premier League are the last team that any manager wants to see roll into town, but particularly when you and your players were booed off the pitch the previous weekend. A heavy defeat would only have increased the pressure on Marco Silva after last weekend’s defeat to Sheffield United.

He was not even the master of his own technical area at times, with Guardiola once needing to apologise for straying into his counterpart’s space. This was a much-improved performance from the one which preceded it, and Everton had opportunities to make sure they earned a positive result, but a fourth defeat in five games does little to help Silva’s cause. MC

Chelsea can lack cutting edge

Jorginho scored for Chelsea (Getty)

Chelsea had 17 shots on goal in the first half against Brighton & Hove Albion – but still trooped in goalless at the break.

They required a Jorginho penalty, after Adam Webster tripped Mason Mount, to finally break the deadlock before Willian struck late on to secure a first home league win of the season.

Chelsea have made clear improvements in recent matches and the electric start made by Tammy Abraham has been very encouraging – but the club will require far more goals from their midfielders if they are to finish in the top four for a second successive season. LB

Wolves win offers brief respite

Wolves got back to winning ways (Getty)

Wolves’ 2-0 win over Watford, thanks to Matt Doherty’s opener and Daryl Janmaat’s own goal, lifted them out of the bottom three and gave a much-needed boost to a league campaign which has been hampered by their Europa League commitments.

The club’s first European campaign for 39 years began back in July with the qualifying rounds and Wanderers have reached the group stage of the competition but Nuno admits they have had no time to work on their game in training as a result.

Wolves travel to Turkey this week to face Besiktas on Thursday and then face a tough trip to the Etihad Stadium to play champions Manchester City three days later. ART

Spurs show their grit

Harry Kane was delighted with Tottenham’s win (Reuters)

Tottenham’s start to the season has seen Mauricio Pochettino come under more pressure than at any previous point in his managerial career.

His team’s 2-1 win over Southampton was by no means perfect – Serge Aurier’s brainless sending off and Hugo Lloris’ gaffe ensured that – but it was gritty, hard-fought and tenacious, something Harry Kane was keen to point out while speaking to reporters after the match.

“It was [a massive result],” he said. “Obviously we have had a couple of disappointing results recently, and going down to 10 men after 30 or 40 minutes, whatever it was, it was tough. Absolutely, it showed the character of the team. We’re going through a tough spell, but we put everything out on the pitch and I think we deserved the victory.” LB

Leicester shine without Maddison

Jamie Vardy celebrates his second goal against Newcastle (Reuters)

They may only have been faced by the paltriest of offerings from Steve Bruce’s “surrendered” Newcastle, but Leicester proved they can flourish without their creative heartbeat as they thrashed Newcastle 5-0 at the King Power Stadium.

With Maddison shaking off the last remnants of an ankle injury, Foxes fans were treated to their Juliper Pro League ensemble of Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans and Dennis Praet and the trio dominated their listless opponents, commanding possession, controlling the space and leaving the ten-man Magpies half-heartedly chasing shadows.

Perhaps the greatest question hanging over Brendan Rodgers’ side was whether they have the depth to sustain their brilliant start to the season – namely if Maddison or Jamie Vardy are absent. The answer was resounding. They end the weekend in third and there can be few arguments that Leicester cannot be genuine top-four contenders come the end of the season. TK

City win while not at their best...

Manchester City got the job done (PA)

Even for a side with the quality of Manchester City, three points do not always come easy. For long periods of this valuable win at Goodison Park, it seemed as if the reigning Premier League champions could fail to win for the third time in eight league games, handing a significant advantage to the contenders and pace-setters across Stanley Park.

Gabriel Jesus’ opener was cancelled out by Dominic Calvert-Lewin. But Pep Guardiola’s remain composed and eventually profited through the excellent Riyad Mahrez and the otherwise-wasteful Raheem Sterling. Jordan Pickford’s role in both goals will be questioned. The result continues Everton’s disappointing run of form, but City will only care that the gap at the top remains five points. MC

... and so do league rivals Liverpool

Liverpool’s winning run continues (Getty)

This match was the first since the January meeting with Brighton in which the Reds didn’t hit the target in the first half despite seven attempts.

Liverpool were flustered with the winner down to a horrendous error from Dean Henderson rather than Liverpool skill. Victories do not get much luckier.

But the crucial thing was that Liverpool got the job done. They are still sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table, five points ahead of Manchester City. Seven matches. Seven wins. They will take some stopping. ART