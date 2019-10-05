Premier League: 5 things you missed with Marco Silva on the brink and Wesley inspiring Aston Villa again

Wesley celebrates for Aston Villa: REUTERS

Saturday's action saw great drama. Liverpool salvaged a win at Anfield against Leicester as they nearly let Man City gain ground in the title race.

Norwich were taken apart by Aston Villa in a surprise 5-1 defeat at Carrow Road, leaving the Canaries in the drop zone just a few weeks after beating the champions.

Marco Silva is under more scrutiny with his Everton side going down to 10 men and losing 1-0 to Burnley at Turf Moor.

Elsewhere, Watford were frustrated by Sheffield United with the goalless draw meaning the Hornets remain bottom of the league.

Here are five things we learned from Saturdays 3pm kick offs.

Aston Villa and Wesley finding their feet

Could this be the end of a frustrating start to the season for Dean Smith and Aston Villa? A win away from home against fellow promoted side Norwich is a big win, ending a pattern of good performances that failed to deliver the desired results.

Most importantly perhaps, Wesley looks to have gotten underway on the goalscoring front. Replacing Tammy Abraham's output was never going to be simple, but Wesley proved today that he can be a useful talisman (even if he did miss a penalty).

Both were real poacher's goals. Right place, right time and for Villa, possibly the right man.

Norwich have style in abundance...but do they need more grit?

It feels like yesterday Carrow Road was rocking after a thrilling 3-2 win that saw Norwich shock the champions.

The Canaries have been humbled since then. Three defeats on the bounce against Burnley, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa; teams that could well be relegation rivals when the end of season drama ensues.

This defeat, 1-5 at home to Villa, was particularly concerning. Not even the best attacks can compensate for such abject defending.

Despite the lack of reward, the football has remained attractive. Todd Cantwell, Emiliano Buendia and Teemu Pukki looked unstoppable, but now Norwich are three games without a point and into the relegation zone.

That's because a by-product of the attacking intent has been a leaky defence, shipping 20 goals in eight games.

Their defence was one of the main reasons Norwich were tipped by many for the drop. Maybe a young and inexperienced back four needs a proven, senior defender to guide the way.

Silva on his last life?

If last week's defeat to Man City saw Everton come out with pride in an admirable performance, their defeat at Turf Moor today won't generate the same positivity

The loss at Turf Moor means seven points now from eight games leaves the Toffees comfortably in the bottom half. Marco Silva is under serious scrutiny once more.

He has a talented squad at his disposal, and has benefited from substantial financial backing. If Silva doesn't start producing results soon, his days at Goodison Park are numbered.

Sheffield United and Burnley the toughest teams to beat?

Aside from the big hitters of course, there is a plausible argument that Burnley and Sheffield United are the toughest teams in the league to take a result from.

There are similarities between the two. Both operate under a disciplined, experienced manager who has graduated from the Football League.

There's also defensive stability, teams packed with strong physical players and an understanding of their respective limitations.

With that comes distinguishing features though. Chris Wilder's side, for all their pragmatism, play a brand of football that is perhaps due more acclaim, with technically gifted players from the front line all the way to their overlapping centre halves.

Burnley have stayed true to their largely direct approach, and remain arguably the least enjoyable team to play against.

They'll both lose more games along the way, but only after the opposition have really worked for it.

Watford fans right to be fearful

Sheffield United may have started well this season, and they may have given the European Champions a real game last week.

But in the context of Watford's season, a home game to a newly-promoted side is arguably one of the most important. The sort of fixture where three points should always be there for the taking.

And yet, once again the Hornets have underwhelmed and are now languishing on three points from eight games, no wins and seemingly no inspiration.

This is baffling when you look at their attacking prowess. Gerard Deulofeu, Roberto Pereyra and Ismaila Sarr should be threatening any team. They may have disappointed so far, but it is surely a formality Watford's forward players soon find their bite.

Like Norwich though, defensive woes have been costly, and that's without an 8-0 defeat to Manchester City.

The back four on paper simply isn't good enough, and is an area that requires serious investment.