Premier League 24/25 fixtures LIVE: Opening matches, Christmas games and club-by-club schedules released

Manchester City will begin the season as reigning champions once more

The Premier League fixtures for the 2024/25 campaign are released this morning ahead of the new season, which begins on the weekend of 17 August.

Manchester City will begin the new season as champions once more after clinching their fourth successive title with a win over West Ham on the final day. Arsenal finished second and Mikel Arteta’s side will be determined to go one step further this year.

Elsewhere, Erik ten Hag has kept his job at Manchester United but must now show dramatic improvement on their eighth-place finish, Arne Slot begins the daunting task of following Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, and Chelsea start afresh with new manager Enzo Maresca.

Maresca’s departure has left Leicester searching for a replacement after winning promotion, while Ipswich Town managed to stave off interest in Kieran McKenna. Southampton make up the trio coming up from the Championship.

All the 2024/25 season’s fixtures will be revelaed 9am BST. Follow below on our live blog for the full fixture list.

Monday 17 June 2024 16:03 , Lawrence Ostlere

