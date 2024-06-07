Premier League 2024-25 - what you need to know

The 2023-24 Premier League season may have only just finished but there is only 10 weeks until the 2024-25 season is scheduled to start.

So what are the key dates that you need to know?

When does the season start and finish?

The 2024-25 Premier League campaign will get under way during the weekend of 17-18 August.

It will take place over 33 weekends, with four midweek rounds and one Bank Holiday matchweek.

To allow for a mid-August start, there will not be a 'winter break' this time around. However, to avoid Christmas and New Year fixture congestion, the league will give more rest time to sides over three of the festive match rounds, with no club playing within 60 hours of another match.

The final round of fixtures will be played on Sunday, 25 May 2025, with all games to kick off at the same time.

When are the fixtures released?

09:00 BST on Tuesday, 18 June.

We will have all the details here for your club as soon as the fixtures are released.

When does the transfer window open and close?

The summer window will officially open on Friday, 14 June, which also happens to be the start of Euro 2024, and will remain open until Friday, 30 August at 23:00 BST.

Transfer deadline day has been brought forward this year to be in line with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.

