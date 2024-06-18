Premier League 2024-25 fixtures released – The opening weekend

The fixtures for the 2024-25 Premier League season have been released with Manchester United hosting Fulham in the first fixture of the new campaign.

Erik ten Hag’s team will host the Cottagers at Old Trafford on Friday August 16th, as the Red Devils look to build upon their FA Cup success last season.

Newly-promoted Ipswich Town have been handed a tough test on the opening weekend as the Tractor Boys welcome Liverpool to Portman Road in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Liverpool will be under the management of Arne Slot for the first time, as the Reds look for a positive result against an Ipswich team returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2001-02.

Manchester City’s defence of the Premier League title will start at Chelsea in a Super Sunday showdown scheduled for Sky Sports, as new Blues boss Enzo Maresca faces off against former mentor Pep Guardiola at Stamford Bridge. Last season’s runners-up Arsenal host Wolves a day earlier.

Southampton, who return to the Premier League after winning the Championship play-off final, travel to Newcastle, while fellow promoted side Leicester will host Tottenham on Monday August 19th.

The opening fixtures of the 2024-25 Premier League season:

Friday August 16

Manchester United vs Fulham – Kick-off 8pm.

Saturday August 17

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool – Kick-off 12.30pm.

Arsenal vs Wolves – Kick-off 3pm.

Everton vs Brighton – Kick-off 3pm.

Newcastle United vs Southampton – Kick-off 3pm.

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth – Kick-off 3pm.

West Ham United vs Aston Villa – Kick-off 5.30pm.

Sunday August 18

Brentford vs Crystal Palace – Kick-off 2pm.

Chelsea vs Manchester City – Kick-off 4.30pm.

Monday August 19

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur – Kick-off 8pm.

