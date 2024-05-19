Premier League Final Table — PL 2023-24 Final Standings

The Premier League's 2023-24 season was a thriller with a familiar ending, as Manchester City claimed a historic fourth-straight Premier League crown.

[ MORE: Premier League season hub — fixtures, results ]

That had never been done, and was no sure thing this season thanks to sublime seasons for Liverpool and Arsenal.

An incredible three-team title scrap went down to just the Gunners and three-time defending champions Manchester City.

But Guardiola and Co. got it done as Phil Foden scored twice on the final day to seal a win over West Ham that negated the intended impact of Arsenal's late breakthrough at Everton.

Last season

Here is a link to the Premier League table from the 2022-23 season, as Manchester City surged to a third-straight Premier League title after Arsenal led the way for most of the campaign.

Everton, Nottingham Forest avoid relegation after points deductions

After being given a 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, Everton appealed and had it reduced to six. Then they were deducted a further two points due to another charge for breaching PSRs, which they are appealing. Sean Dyche now has the Toffees safe from the relegation zone after three wins in seven April days as Everton have avoided a first-ever relegation from the Premier League.

As for Nottingham Forest, they have received a four-point deduction for also breaching PSRs and they have appealed that decision. Forest finished out of the relegation zone by six points over Luton Town.

Which American players were in the Premier League this season?

We'll update the 2023-24 Premier League table in this space all season, as American fans sees which of their USMNT players can finish highest on the table amongst Matt Turner and Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest), Auston Trusty (Sheffield United), Tyler Adams (yet to feature in the PL for Bournemouth due to ongoing hamstring issues) and both Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson of Fulham. Burnley's Luca Koleosho is USMNT-eligible and represented the U.S. at the U-15 level but has since represented Italy at two youth levels and after a bright start to his first-ever Premier League campaign the teenager has suffered a serious knee injury.

Final Premier League 2023-24 Table

Place — Club — W-D-L — GF-GA — GD — Points



Man City —28-7-3 — 96-34 — +62— 91 Arsenal — 28-5-5 — 91-29 — +62— 89 Liverpool — 24-10-4 — 86-41 — +45 — 82 Aston Villa — 20-8-10 — 76-61— +15— 68 Tottenham — 20-6-12 — 74-61 — +13 — 66 Chelsea — 18-9-11 — 77-63 — +14 — 63 Newcastle — 18-6-14 — 85-62 — +23 — 60 Man Utd — 18-6-14 — 57-58 — -1 — 60 West Ham — 14-10-14— 60-74 — -14 — 52 Crystal Palace — 13-10-15 — 57-58 — -1 — 49 Brighton — 12-12-14 — 55-62 — -7 — 48 Bournemouth — 13-9-16 — 54-67 — -13— 48 Fulham — 13-8-17 — 55-61 — -6 — 47 Wolves -- 13-7-18 — 50-65 — -15 — 46 Everton — 13-9-16 — 40-51 — -11 — 40** Brentford — 10-9-19 — 56-65 — -9 — 39 N Forest — 9-9-20 — 49-67 — -18 — 32*** Luton Town — 6-8-24 — 52-85 — -33 — 26 - RELEGATED Burnley — 5-9-24— 41-78 — -37 — 24 - RELEGATED Sheffield Utd — 3-7-28 — 35-104 — -69— 16 - RELEGATED

**Everton was penalized with a 6-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and received a further 2-point penalty for another breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

***Nottingham Forest was penalized with a 4-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.