Premier League 2023-24 goals leaders: Who will win the Golden Boot? Haaland has company this season

Who is going to chase Erling Haaland for the Premier League Golden Boot?

A lot of hats have been thrown in the ring and given Haaland's recent injury, others have caught up.

Haaland's struck 14 times but his injury has allowed Mohamed Salah to draw level on the leaderboard. The Egyptian, however, is off to the Africa Cup of Nations and Haaland's return is drawing near so the Norwegian could pull away again as he aims for a second-straight Golden Boot.

However, Heung-min Son and Dominic Solanke are on 12 goals, while Jarrod Bowen has 11. Hee-chan Hwang is up to 10, while Ollie Watkins has nine. So, Haaland has a lot more competition this season.

Haaland won the 2022-23 Golden Boot with Manchester City when he bagged 36 goals to set a new Premier League single season record, and he'll be aiming to do it again this season.

Here are the top goal scorers as we hit the midway point of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Premier League 2023-24 goal scoring leaders

Premier League hat tricks, 2023-24 season

Haaland, Heung-min Son, and Evan Ferguson scored hat tricks in Week 4 alone.

Ollie Watkins bagged one in Week 7 and the latest has come from Eddie Nketiah in Week 10.

Nicolas Jackson scored three in Chelsea's win over 9-man Spurs in Week 11.

Dominic Solanke popped home three for Bournemouth in a 3-2 win over 10-man Forest in Week 18.

Chris Wood had himself a Boxing Day, nabbing three for Nottingham Forest against former club Newcastle in Week 19.