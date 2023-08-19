Premier League fixtures 2023-24: TV matches, key games and full schedule

Mason Mount will be hoping to inspire Manchester United to victory at Spurs on the second weekend of the season - AMA/Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

After an exciting first weekend of 2023/24 Premier League action, the second serving promises more thrills.

On Friday night, Nottingham Forest continued their strong home record by squeezing past Sheffield United courtesy of Chris Wood’s late goal.

Tottenham and Manchester United – two big clubs desperate to bring back the good times – clash in north London in the Saturday tea-time kick-off.

Last term’s Treble winners Manchester City then host nouveau riche upstarts Newcastle in the evening game.

Sunday sees east London take on west, as West Ham host Chelsea, before title candidates Arsenal visit Crystal Palace on Monday.

Four of the 10 fixtures on the second weekend will be televised. See below for details.

You can pick out your team’s fixtures in the full list here.

What are this weekend’s fixtures?

Friday August 18

Saturday August 19

Fulham vs Brentford (3pm)

Liverpool vs Bournemouth (3pm)

Luton Town vs Burnley – Postponed

Wolves vs Brighton (3pm)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Man Utd (5.30pm, live on Sky Sports)

Manchester City vs Newcastle United (8pm, live on TNT Sports)

Sunday August 20

Aston Villa vs Everton (2pm, live on Sky Sports)

West Ham vs Chelsea (4.30pm, live on Sky Sports)

Monday August 21

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal (8pm, live on Sky Sports)

What are next weekend’s fixtures?

Friday August 25

Chelsea vs Luton Town (8pm, live on Sky Sports)

Saturday August 26

Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur (12.30pm, live on TNT Sports)

Arsenal vs Fulham (3pm)

Brentford vs Crystal Palace (3pm)

Everton vs Wolves (3pm)

Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest (3pm)

Brighton vs West Ham United (5.30pm, live on Sky Sports)

Sunday August 27

Burnley vs Aston Villa (2pm)

Sheffield United vs Man City (2pm, live on Sky Sports)

Newcastle United vs Liverpool (4.30pm, live on Sky Sports)

When are this season’s big local derbies?

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur (September 23, Sky Sports)

Liverpool vs Everton (October 21, TNT Sports)

Manchester United vs Manchester City (October 29, Sky Sports)

Manchester City vs Manchester United (March 2)

Everton vs Liverpool (March 16)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal (April 27)

‘Big six’ in focus – which games could decide the title?

By Sam Dean

Manchester City

A run of games against Arsenal, Brighton and then Manchester United in October appears tricky. A month later, City play Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in consecutive matches. Their big games come in bursts. The run-in appears simple enough: their last four games are against Nottingham Forest, Wolves, Fulham and West Ham.

Arsenal

On paper, a relatively straightforward start to the season, with games against Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Fulham first up. Mikel Arteta’s side face a tricky autumn, though, when they meet Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United in the space of one month. Two of their last four games are against so-called ‘big six’ opponents, as Arsenal meet Spurs in late April and then travel to Manchester United in mid-May.

Arsenal's three summer signings all started the Community Shield victory - Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

Manchester United

United will travel to north London twice in their first four games: they face Spurs away in mid-August before playing Arsenal away in early September. December looks complicated, as they come up against Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool in the space of four games.

Liverpool

An opening-day trip to face Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea was a challenging start to the campaign, and they then travel to Newcastle United in their third match. Back-to-back matches against United and Arsenal during the busy December period could be difficult.

Tottenham Hotspur

Ange Postecoglou’s first Premier League match was away at Brentford, which is among the trickier opening-day fixtures that Spurs could have got. His first home game, meanwhile, will be against Manchester United. The spring could be make-or-break: from mid-April to early May, Spurs have a run of matches against Newcastle (A), City (H), Arsenal (H) and Liverpool (A).

Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea career started with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend. From there, his first few weeks look relatively straightforward. Things become tricky in November and December, though, when Chelsea have a run of fixtures against Spurs (A), City (H), Newcastle (A), Brighton (H) and United (A).

What are the Boxing Day fixtures?

Bournemouth vs Fulham

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Brentford vs Wolverhampton

Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Everton vs Manchester City

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United vs Luton Town

What are the final day fixtures?

All fixtures 4pm kick-offs, Sunday May 19

Arsenal vs Everton

Brentford vs Newcastle United

Brighton vs Manchester United

Burnley vs Nottingham Forest

Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton

Luton Town vs Fulham

Manchester City vs West Ham United

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Which Premier League games are on TV?

The TV selections have been made for matches up to and including the last weekend of October. Of these 47 games, 10 are on TNT Sports, with the remainder on Sky Sports.

Saturday 19 August 2023

Tottenham Hotspur v Man Utd, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Man City v Newcastle, 8pm TNT Sport

Sunday 20 August 2023

Aston Villa v Everton, 2pm Sky Sports

West Ham v Chelsea, 4.30pm Sky Sports

Monday 21 August 2023

Crystal Palace v Arsenal, 8pm Sky Sports

Friday 25 August 2023

Chelsea v Luton, 8pm Sky Sports

Saturday 26 August 2023

Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur, 12.30pm TNT Sport

Brighton v West Ham, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Sunday 27 August 2023

Sheffield Utd v Man City, 2pm Sky Sports

Newcastle v Liverpool, 4.30pm Sky Sports

Friday 1 September 2023

Luton v West Ham, 8pm Sky Sports

Saturday 2 September 2023

Sheffield Utd v Everton, 12.30pm TNT Sports

Brighton v Newcastle, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Sunday 3 September 2023

Crystal Palace v Wolves, 2pm Sky Sports

Arsenal v Man Utd, 4.30pm Sky Sports

Saturday 16 September 2023

Wolves v Liverpool, 12.30pm TNT Sports

Everton v Arsenal, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Sunday 17 September 2023

Bournemouth v Chelsea, 2pm Sky Sports

Newcastle v Brentford, 4.30pm Sky Sports

Saturday 23 September 2023

Brentford v Everton, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Burnley v Man Utd, 8pm TNT Sport

Sunday 24 September 2023

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur, 2pm Sky Sports

Sheffield Utd v Newcastle, 4.30pm Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023

Aston Villa v Brighton, 12.30pm TNT Sports

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Sunday 1 October 2023

Nottingham Forest v Brentford, 2pm Sky Sports

Monday 2 October 2023

Fulham v Chelsea, 8pm Sky Sports

Saturday 7 October

Luton v Tottenham Hotspur, 12.30pm TNT Sports

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Sunday 8 October

Brighton v Liverpool, 2pm Sky Sports

Arsenal v Man City, 4.30pm Sky Sports

Saturday 21 October

Liverpool v Everton, 12.30pm TNT Sports

Chelsea v Arsenal, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Sunday 22 October

Sheffield United v Manchester United, 2pm Sky Sports

Aston Villa v West Ham, 4.30pm Sky Sports

Monday 23 October

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham, 8pm Sky Sports

Friday 27 October

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur, 8pm Sky Sports

Saturday 28 October

Chelsea v Brentford, 12.30pm TNT Sports

Wolves v Newcastle, 5.30pm Sky Sports

Sunday 29 October

West Ham v Everton, 1pm Sky Sports

Manchester United v Manchester City, 3.30pm Sky Sports

Are players taking the knee this season?

By Tom Morgan

Premier League teams will take the knee for another season after team captains agreed the gesture should continue for “specific matches”.

The demonstration, which was first adopted by players after the Black Lives Matter movement in the summer of 2020, returned for the first weekend’s games. It also takes place on dedicated ‘No Room For Racism’ fixtures in October and April, and the Boxing Day fixtures.

Top-tier captains said in a joint statement that they were “unified in our belief that any form of discrimination has no place within football, or wider society, and are committed to using our platform to help celebrate diversity and show our support in the fight against racism”.

Fans have been broadly supportive of taking the knee in the past, but there have been boos for players at some club matches and international fixtures.

Premier League players will keep taking the knee on selected fixture dates - Getty Images/Paul Ellis

Is there a winter break this season?

The Premier League’s winter break returns after last season’s World Cup-affected campaign. This break will last from the weekend of January 13 to January 30. On each weekend, there will be five Premier League fixtures, ensuring each team gets what is in effect a two-week break.

What are the Premier League title odds?

Manchester City 4/6

Arsenal 9/2

Liverpool 9/1

Manchester United 17/2

Chelsea 11/1

Newcastle United 14/1