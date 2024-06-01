Premier bike race begins in Emporia

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The race is on for the Unbound Gravel bike race in Emporia!

Cyclist from across the world have traveled to Emporia to compete in the competition. The XL race, which is the longest race at the event with a course of 350 miles, is the one that began on Friday, May 31. The cyclist have 36 hours to complete this race.

Annual Ride for Veterans set for next month

With around 4,000 participants combined in all the races, there are many levels of experience. Many of the cyclist are returners, but a lot are also participating for the first time.

KSNT 27 News spoke to one of the first timer’s about his expectations and why he decided to participate.

“You know what just exploring,” Doug Owen of Galesburg, Illinois said. “Every time I get on my bike I feel like I’m seven years old. That’s what it is. It’s an adventure. There’s a beginning and an end and you have no idea what’s going to happen in between. It’s a little bit like my life I guess.”

Closed bedroom doors save Manhattan family from overnight fire

The rest of the races will begin bright and early in the morning on Saturday, June 1. The Elite Men’s 200 mile race begins at 5:50 a.m. followed by the Elite Women’s race at 6:05 a.m.

For more information on the rest of the race times and the event click here.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.