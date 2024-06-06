Premier 2025 EDGE, LSU target sets commitment date

In recent days, LSU seems to be trending to land four-star edge rusher Damien Shanklin, and on Thursday, the Indianapolis prospect set his commitment date.

He was originally scheduled to make his decision on Sept. 21, but he has now moved that date up by nearly a month and will now decide on Aug. 29. While Notre Dame is currently the favorite per the On3 recruiting prediction machine, LSU received an expert prediction from Steve Wiltfong to land him.

It also received a crystal ball projection this week for Shanklin from 247Sports.

Still, the Tigers are not without competition for the Warren Central prospect. Shanklin will officially visit Ohio State this weekend, which has previously called his “dream school.”

Shanklin ranks as the No. 85 overall player in the On3 industry rankings, and he is the top-rated player in the state of Indiana.

