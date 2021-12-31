A premature look at Oregon Ducks 2022 offensive and defensive two-deep depth charts

The 2021 season quite literally just came to an end with a loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Alamo Bowl. While we watch the Oregon Ducks continue to fill out their coaching staff under Dan Lanning and work towards what should be a very bright future, it’s hard not to look at the players on the roster and try to predict where they might line up next season.

The roster is extremely fluid, as a number of players are yet to decide of if they will return or not, and the 2022 recruiting class hasn’t been completely signed as of yet. Still, it’s a fun experiment to see if we can project where certain players will end up after having another offseason under their belts.

So without further ado, here is our prediction for the Ducks’ 2022 depth chart, starting with the offense:

Quarterback

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

QB1: Ty Thompson

QB2: Bo Nix

This is one of the few positions on the roster where it feels like a toss-up. After transferring to Oregon, Nix probably has a leg up in the competition because of his experience, but we are holding out hope that Thompson can capitalize on his first off-season with the Ducks and take over as the starting QB.

Running Back:

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

RB1: Travis Dye

RB2: Byron Cardwell

This is another hard one to predict because it could happen that both CJ Verdell and Travis Dye return for one more year, or they could both move on to the NFL. We played it safe and said that Dye will return, but Verdell won’t. Either way, expect a ton more Byron Cardwell in 2022.

Wide Receiver

Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK

WR (X): Dont’e Thornton // Isaiah Brevard

WR (Y): Troy Franklin // Isaah Crocker

WR (Z): Kris Hutson // Seven McGee

After their impressive performance in the Alamo Bowl, it’s pretty easy to predict who will be the starting receivers for the Ducks in 2022. Transfers could definitely join on, and recruiting could play a part but Oregon fans should feel confident with this position going forward.

Story continues

Tight End

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

TE1: Terrance Ferguson

TE2: Moliki Matavao

It may be unfair to put one of these tight ends ahead of the other after what we’ve seen from both of them in their freshman years at Oregon, but both will definitely be getting a lot of playing time next season.

Offensive Line

(Pool photo by Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard)

LT: TJ Bass // Dawson Jaramillo

LG: Ryan Walk // Faaope Laloulu

C: Alex Forsyth // Jackson Powers-Johnson

RG: Steven Jones // Marcus Harper

RT: Maleasala Aumavae-Laulu // Jaylan Jeffers

There are still a few players listed above who have not committed to another year with the Ducks, but should they do so, Oregon could have one of the most experienced lines in the nation going into the 2022 season, wrought with talented players lining up in reserve.

Defensive Line

(Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

DE: Brandon Dorlus // Sua’ava Poti

NT: Popo Aumavae // Keanu Williams

DT: Keyon Ware-Hudson // Ben Roberts

While the loss of Kayvon Thibodeaux hurts, the fact that both Brandon Dorlus and Popo Aumavae are returning to Eugene is a massive boost for the Ducks, who also got some nice recruits on the defensive line as well.

Linebackers

(Photo by Zachary Neel | USA TODAY Sports)

OLB: Bradyn Swinson // Adrian Jackson

WILL: Justin Flowe // Keith Brown

MIKE: Noah Sewell // Devon Jackson

OLB: Mase Funa // Jackson LaDuke

Assuming that everyone is able to stay healthy, the linebacking core could be Oregon’s best position group in 2022. With Sewell, Funa, and Swinson returning, and Justin Flowe finally able to stay on the field, the level of talent at the second level could be dominant for the Ducks. Add onto that a few highly-rated recruits, and you have something special.

Defensive Backs

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Boundary CB: Dontae Manning // Jalil Tucker

Boundary S: Bennett Williams // Daymon David

Field S: Steve Stephens IV // Bryan Addison

Field CB: Trikweze Bridges // Avante Dickerson

STAR: Jeffrey Bassa // Jamal Hill

Like the linebackers, Oregon has a chance to return a ton of experienced players in the secondary next season, which is one of the few benefits of being forced to play so far into their depth this season. With Manning and Bridges getting some valuable reps, plus the return of Williams and the emergence of Bassa, Oregon’s defense looks like it could be elite in 2022.

1

1