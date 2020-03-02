Preliminary entry lists for Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR’s West Coast swing concludes this weekend with a trip to the track that will host the championship weekend in eight months.

Cup and Xfinity Series will be in action at the 1-mile Phoenix Raceway.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race.

Cup – Fan Shield 500 (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox)

Thirty-eight cars are entered.

Ross Chastain is again entered in Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 6 Ford as Ryan Newman continues to recover from a head injury.

Kyle Busch won this race last year over Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney. Denny Hamlin won the playoff race over Busch and Blaney.

Xfinity – LS Tractor 200 (4 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)

Thirty-nine cars are entered.

With a full field capped at 36 cars, three cars will not make the race.

Kyle Busch is entered in his first of five Xfinity Series starts this year. He will drive Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 54 Toyota.

Brad Keselowski is entered in his first Xfinity race of the year in Team Penske’s No. 12 Ford.

Daniel Hemric is entered in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet.

Myatt Snider is entered in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet.

Busch won this race last year over Ryan Truex and Tyler Reddick. Justin Allgaier won the playoff race over Cole Custer and Reddick.

