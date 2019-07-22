Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR at Pocono and Iowa

All three NASCAR premier national series will be in action this weekend with the Cup and Truck Series at Pocono Raceway, and the Xfinity Series iat Iowa Speedway.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for the weekend:

Cup – Gander RV 400 (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN) at Pocono

There are 38 cars entered in the race but only 35 drivers listed on the preliminary entry list.

Cars still needing drivers are the No. 51 Ford of Petty Ware Racing, the No. 52 Ford of Rick Ware Racing and the No. 53 Chevrolet of Rick Ware Racing.

Kyle Busch won this race last season. Busch also won six weeks ago at Pocono.

Xfinity – U.S. Cellular 250 (5 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN) at Iowa

There are 39 cars entered in this race. There is one unfilled driver slot on the preliminary entry list: the No. 17 Chevrolet of Rick Ware Racing.

Christopher Bell won the June race at Iowa.

Trucks – Gander RV 150 (1 p.m. ET Saturday on Fox) at Pocono

There are 31 Trucks entered in this race. There is one unfilled driver slot on the preliminary entry list: the No. 0 Chevrolet of Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing.

Brett Moffitt won this race last year.

