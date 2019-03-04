Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR in Phoenix

NASCAR’s West Coast Swing continues this weekend with Cup and Xfinity teams traveling to ISM Raceway outside Phoenix, Arizona.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for both races.

Cup – TicketGuardian 500 (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox)

The only cars entered into the race are the 36 chartered cars.

Quin Houff is slated to make his series debut in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Arizona 200 (4 p.m. ET Saturday on Fox Sports 1)

There are 37 cars entered for the race.

Cup drivers in the field include Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain.

There are no drivers listed for the No. 13 Toyota owned by MBM Motorsports and the No. 17 Chevrolet owned by Rick Ware Racing.

Click here for the entry list.