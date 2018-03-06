Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR in Phoenix

NASCAR’s West Coast Swing barrels on this weekend at ISM Raceway, formally known as Phoenix Raceway.

For the first time this season only the Cup and Xfinity Series will be in action at the 1-mile track.

Cup headlines the weekend with the Ticket Guardian 500.

Here’s the preliminary entry lists for both races.

Cup – Ticket Guardian 500

There are 37 cars entered.

Ross Chastain is entered in Premium Motorsports’ No. 15 Chevrolet.

Justin Marks is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Chevrolet. Marks was on the preliminary entry list the last two races, but Harrison Rhodes and Cole Custer drove the No. 51.

D.J. Kennington is entered in the No. 96 Toyota owned by Gaunt Brothers Racing. Kennington ran the No. 96 in the Daytona 500. Two of the six Cup races Kennington has competed in were at Phoenix.

Last year, Ryan Newman won this race after leading only the final six laps. He beat Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch. In the last Phoenix playoff race in November, Matt Kenseth passed Chase Elliott and led the final 10 laps to score his 39th and likely final Cup Series win.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – DC Solar 200

There are 40 cars entered, including four full-time Cup drivers.

Ty Dillon, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski and Jamie McMurray are entered.

McMurray, driving Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 42 Chevrolet, is making his first Xfinity start since 2013.

Justin Allgaier is the defending winner of this race, having beat Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones last year. William Byron won the Phoenix playoff race last November over Blaney and Jones.

Click here for the entry list.