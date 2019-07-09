Preliminary entry lists for NASCAR at Kentucky Speedway

NASCAR makes its annual trip to Kentucky Speedway this weekend with all three of it national series.

The weekend is capped off by the Cup Series’ Quaker State 400 Saturday night.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for the weekend.

Cup – Quaker State 400 (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

There are 36 cars entered into the race.

Quin Houff is entered in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet a week after Justin Haley earned the team’s first Cup win.

There are no drivers listed for Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 and No. 52 cars.

Last year Martin Truex Jr. swept both stages and won over Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski for his second straight win at Kentucky.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Alsco 300 (7:30 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN)

There are 38 cars on the entry list.

Ryan Truex is entered in JR Motorsports No. 8 Chevrolet for the second time this year.

BJ McLeod is entered in JD Motorsports’ No. 4 Chevrolet.

Riley Herbst is entered in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota.

There is no driver listed for MBM Motorsports’ No. 13 Toyota.

Last year, Christopher Bell won over Daniel Hemric and Kyle Busch.

Click here for the entry list.

Trucks – Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 (7:30 p.m. ET Thursday on FS1)

There are 34 trucks entered. Two trucks will not make the race.

Dylan Lupton is entered in his second race in DGR-Crosley’s No. 15 Toyota.

Jeb Burton is entered in Niece Motorsports’ No. 44 Chevrolet.

Brandon Jones is entered in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 Toyota.

Last year, Ben Rhodes won over Stewart Friesen and Matt Crafton.

Click here for the entry list.