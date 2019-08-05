Preliminary entry lists for Michigan, Mid-Ohio

NASCAR has another split weekend on tap with the Cup and Gander Outdoors Truck Series racing this weekend at Michigan International Speedway, while 175 miles south the Xfinity Series visits Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the second road course race in a four-race stretch.

Here’s the entry lists for each series:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

CUP – Consumers Energy 400 (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) at Michigan

There are 38 cars entered for this race.

All driver seats are filled with the exception of the No. 53 Chevrolet of Rick Ware Racing.

Click here for the entry list.

XFINITY – B&L Transport 170 (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN) at Mid-Ohio

There are 38 cars entered for the race.

Two drivers seats are unfilled on the preliminary entry list: the No. 53 Chevrolet of Means Motorsports, and the No. 74 Chevrolet of Mike Harmon Racing.

NASCAR On NBC analyst and former Cup driver AJ Allmendinger will be behind the wheel of the No. 10 Chevrolet of Kaulig Racing.

Jeffrey Earnhardt is back in the No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing. It’s his first time back in that car since Pocono in June.

Click here for the entry list.

TRUCKS – Corrigan Oil 200 (Saturday, 1 p.m. ET on FS1) at Michigan

There are 31 trucks entered for the race.

Only one truck does not have a driver name listed on the preliminary entry list: the No. 20 Chevrolet of Young’s Motorsports. This is the last race of the regular season for the Truck Series.

Click here for the entry list.

Follow @JerryBonkowski