Preliminary entry lists for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The NASCAR family is all in one location this weekend as all three national series trek back out west to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series begins its 10-race playoff as the Xfinity Series finally ends its regular season. The Gander Outdoors Truck Series concludes its first playoff round after two weeks off.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here are the preliminary entry lists for the race weekend.

Cup – South Point 400 (7 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN)

There are 39 entries for the race.

The three cars owned by Rick Ware Racing don’t have drivers attached to them.

Joe Nemechek is entered in Premium Motorsports’ No. 27 car.

Last time, Joey Logano won the spring race over Brad Keselowski. Keselowski won this race last year over Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity Series – Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

There are 38 entries for the race, which is a full field.

No driver is attached to Rick Ware Racing’s No. 17 car.

Riley Herbst is entered in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota.

Elliott Sadler is entered in his second race of the year in Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 Chevrolet.

Landon Cassill is entered in Morgan Shepherd‘s No. 89 Chevrolet.

Kyle Busch won the spring race at Las Vegas while Ross Chastain claimed the win in this race last year.

NASCAR rules mandate that drivers who have declared for Cup Series points cannot participate in the final races of the Xfinity season, which begins at Las Vegas.

Click here for the entry list.

Truck Series – World of Westgate 200 (9 p.m. ET Friday on FS1)

There are 36 trucks entered into the race. A full race field is 32 trucks.

Niece Motorsports will have three entries, with Ross Chastain in the No. 45, Angela Ruch in the No. 44 and Colin Garrett in the No. 38.

Story continues

Tyler Dippel is back in Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 Chevrolet after being suspended one race for a criminal charge in New York that was dropped two weeks ago.

Derek Kraus is entered in the No. 19 Toyota owned by Bill McAnally Racing. Kraus is the current points leader in the K&N Pro Series West.

Kyle Busch won the spring race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Grant Enfinger won this race last year.

Click here for the entry lists.