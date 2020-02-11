Preliminary entry lists for Daytona 500 race weekend

The official start of the 2020 NASCAR seasons is days away for all three national series at Daytona International Speedway.

Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series teams return to 2.5-mile speedway as the weekend builds to the 62nd Daytona 500.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each series.

Cup – Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox)

Forty-three cars are entered for this year’s Daytona 500, meaning three cars will fail to make the race.

Which three will be sent home will be decided Thursday night with the qualifying races (7 p.m. ET on FS1).

The drivers in danger of missing out are Daniel Suarez, Reed Sorenson and Chad Finchum (Duel No. 1) and JJ Yeley and Timmy Hill (Duel No. 2).

The top finishing “open” cars in each race advance to the 500.

Xfinity – NASCAR Racing Experience 300 (2:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)

Forty cars are entered into the Xfinity Series opener.

With the series’ field having been reduced to 36 cars, four will not make the race.

NBC Sports’ AJ Allmendinger is entered in Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet. Kaulig will be fielding three cars along with the full-time entries of Ross Chastain and Justin Haley.

Austin Hill is entered in Hattori Racing Enterprises’ No. 61 Toyota.

There are six cars listed without drivers, including JD Motorsports’ No. 6 car, but the team has announced David Starr is driving that car full-time this season.

Trucks – NextEra Energy Resources 250 (7:30 p.m. ET Friday on FS1)

Forty-one trucks are entered in Truck Series season opener.

With the Truck Series’ fields capped at 32, nine trucks will fail to make the race.

Cup Series rookie John Hunter Nemechek is entered in NEMCO Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet.

Cup Series rookie Brennan Poole is entered in On Point Motorsports’ No. 30 Toyota.

Xfinity Series driver Ross Chastain is entered in Niece Motorsports’ No. 40 Chevrolet.

Xfinity Series rookie Riley Herbst is entered in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 Toyota.

There are six trucks without drivers listed for them.

