Preliminary entry lists for Cup, Xfinity at New Hampshire

After Wednesday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway, the spotlight will be back on the Cup and Xfinity Series teams at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The two series will hold their only race weekend of the year at the “Magic Mile.”

Here are the preliminary entry lists for both races.

Cup – Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN)

There are 37 entries for the race.

Blake Jones will make his series debut driving BK Racing’s No. 23 Toyota. Jones has made five Xfinity starts since 2016 and four this year.

Justin Marks is entered in Premium Motorsports’ No. 15 Chevrolet. It will be his third start of the year.

Kyle Weatherman is entered in StarCom Racing’s No. 99 Chevrolet.

Last year, Denny Hamlin won this race over Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. after leading 54 laps.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Lake Region 200 (4 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

There are 40 entries for the race.

Ty Dillon and Brad Keselowski are the only full-time Cup drivers entered.

Johnny Sauter will make his second start of the year in GMS Racing’s No. 23 Chevrolet.

Ryan Preece will make his fifth start of the year in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota.

Last year, Kyle Busch won from the pole over Preece and William Byron.

Click here for the entry list.