Preliminary entry lists for Charlotte Roval races

The NASCAR playoffs continue this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval for both the Cup and Xfinity Series.

The Cup Series holds the third and final race of its opening round. The four lowest-ranked playoff drivers will be eliminated. The Xfinity Series holds the second race of the opening round of its playoffs.

The Gander Outdoors Truck Series is off until Oct. 12 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race:

Cup – Bank of America Roval 400 (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC)

There are 40 cars entered.

Veteran NASCAR driver and team owner Joe Nemechek will make his third Cup start of the season, driving the No. 27 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet.

Timmy Hill will make his fourth start of the season, driving the No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Toyota.

NBC NASCAR analyst Parker Kligerman will make his 11th Cup start of the season, driving the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota.

There is no driver listed for the No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet.

Ryan Blaney won this race last year. Jamie McMurray finished second and Clint Bowyer was third.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Drive for the Cure 250 (3:30 p.m. Saturday on NBCSN)

There are 38 cars entered for Saturday’s race.

NBC NASCAR analyst AJ Allmendinger will drive the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.

Harrison Burton is back for his fifth start of the season in the No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota.

Bayley Currey will drive the No. 38 Chevrolet for RSS Racing, his first race back since being reinstated after a suspension for violating NASCAR’s substance abuse policy and then completing its Road to Recovery program.

Preston Pardus will make his second career Xfinity start in the No. 43 Pardus Racing Chevrolet.

Story continues

Cody Ware makes his third start of the season for B.J. McLeod Motorsports in the No. 99 Toyota.

There is no driver name entered for the No. 74 Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet.

Chase Briscoe won this race last season. Justin Marks finished second and Austin Cindric was third.

Click here for the entry list.