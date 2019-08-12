Preliminary entry lists for Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR returns to “Thunder Valley” this week for its series of night races at Bristol Motor Speedway.

All three national series will compete on the half-mile track, including the Gander Outdoors Truck Series in its playoff opener.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race.

Cup – Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

There are 39 cars on the entry list.

Last year this race was won by Kurt Busch over Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott. Kurt and his brother Kyle Busch have combined to win the last four Bristol races.

Xfinity – Food City 300 (7:30 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN)

There are 42 cars on the entry list. With a full field set at 38 cars, four cars will not make the event.

Kyle Busch is entered in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota for his sixth and of seven Xfinity starts of the season.

Erik Jones is entered in XCI Racing’s No. 81 Toyota. It would be his first Xfinity start since 2017.

Joe Graf Jr is entered in Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 Chevrolet.

Kyle Larson won this race last year over Christopher Bell and Justin Allgaier.

Trucks – UNOH 200 (8:30 p.m. ET Thursday on FS1)

There are 37 trucks entered for the event. A full field is 32 trucks, meaning five won’t make the event.

John Hunter Nemechek is entered in NEMCO Motorsport’s No. 8 Chevrolet. This would be his first start of the season.

Dylan Lupton is entered in DGR-Crosley’s No. 15 Toyota.

Ryan Sieg is entered in Reaume Brothers Racing’s No. 33 Chevrolet for the second time this year.

Angela Ruch is entered in Niece Motorsports’ No. 44 Chevrolet.

Chandler Smith is entered in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51 Toyota.

NASCAR on NBC analyst Parker Kligerman is entered in Henderson Motorsports’ No. 75 Chevrolet. This would be just the second race of the year for the team (Atlanta).

Timothy Peters is entered in Ricky Benton Racing Enterprises’ No. 92 Ford. This will be Peters’ fourth race of the year.

This race was was last year by Johnny Sauter over Stewart Friesen and Nemechek.

