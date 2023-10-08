Prehistoric antlers owned by King Charles’s former interior designer sell for £95,000

Auctioneer Paul Sheldon and the Irish Elk antlers - BNPS

A pair of antlers owned by an interior designer for King Charles has sold for almost £95,000.

The prehistoric Irish Elk antlers were auctioned off as part of a sale of treasures collected by the late Robert Kime, who counted the monarch as a client.

The collection, taken from his London flat and French holiday home, featuring important works of art, unusual historical items and furniture, sold for a total of £9.65 million.

Kime was considered one of Britain’s most important interior designers and had a knack for finding the best examples of whatever he was looking for.

The three-day sale had a pre-sale estimate of £1.5m.

The standout lot was a 1938 Eric Ravilious painting called New Year Snow. The painting had an estimate of £150,000 but sold for £280,000, rising to £352,800 with premiums.

An 17th century embroidered velvet tunic of a Sherwood forester sold for £6,500 - BNPS

However, it was outsold by another painting by an unknown Elizabethan artist of an unidentified member of the gentry. The oil portrait had only been given an estimate of £15,000 but sold for more than 26 times that - £504,000 with premiums.

From his Provence property, highlights included the antlers that sold for £94,500 and two Chinese vases that had been converted into lamps which sold for 60 times their estimate - £60,480.

Mr Kime began his career as an antiques dealer as a teenager, getting the bus to scour village junk and antique shops while he was studying Medieval History at Oxford University.

He rose to become one of Britain’s most important interior designers.

King Charles, then Prince of Wales, commissioned him to redecorate his private apartments at St James Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove, his Gloucestershire home with Camilla.

The King described Mr Kime’s work as a “process of genius” and said: “You often hear of people who are said to have a ‘good eye’, but Robert Kime’s must surely be one of the best.”

The 1938 Eric Ravilious painting called New Year Snow that sold for £280,000 - BNPS

Mr Kime was renowned for making an interior look like it had been assembled over time rather than professionally decorated.

Other big-name clients included composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and brewery heiress Daphne Guinness.

Kime died aged 76 last year and his family decided to sell the entire contents of his two homes with Newbury-based Dreweatts.

Kime travelled extensively and had a particular interest in Egyptian history. A number of Egyptian artefacts sold well including an oil painting of the Great Pyramid, which sold for more than 14 times its £6,000 estimate, going for £88,200.

A 1,800-year-old Roman marble sarcophagus sold for £50,400 and an Egyptian wood funerary boat fetched £37,800.

Joe Robinson, head of house sales and collections at Dreweatts, said: “The results of the auction of Robert Kime’s personal collection show the widespread admiration for him as a true aesthete.

“The titan of design’s collection was a testimony to his passion for collecting rare works with exceptional provenance and pieces that he truly cherished.

“His talent for adding depth to an interior to create a room was an unparalleled skill and was the impetus behind the competitive bidding from around the world to obtain a piece from one of the leading design figures of his generation.”