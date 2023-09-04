Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spotted leaving hospital after ‘urgent family matter’

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker picured in April 2023 (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker were pictured leaving a Los Angeles hospital on Saturday after his band Blink-182 postponed European tour dates due to an “urgent family matter”.

The punk rock band announced on Friday that they had postponed several shows across the UK and Ireland due to Barker having to travel home to the US.

While no further details were shared at the time, Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler told TMZ that she didn’t know “what’s going on” but their two children, Landon, 19 and Alabama, 17, are “safe and sound”.

In light of his dash back to the US, the couple, who are expecting their first child together, were seen leaving the hospital on Saturday.

Barker returned home to the US on Friday, leading to the band cancelling shows (PA Archive)

In photos obtained by MailOnline, the pair were spotted being ushered into a black SUV.

The Standard has contacted representatives for both Barker and Kardashian for comment.

Kardashian, 44, and 47-year-old Barker’s appearance comes after his band were forced to postpone several concerts in the wake of an “urgent family matter”.

Hours before the Glasgow show, they posted the news on social media, writing: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States.

“The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed.

“More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

The drummer also shared photos from what appeared to be a prayer room within an airport to his Instagram story.

Kardashian, who shares three children with ex Scott Disick, publicly announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert in epic fashion earlier this year.

In June, the reality star, who married Barker last May, posted an Instagram video showing her holding up a sign at his band’s LA gig saying: “Travis I’m pregnant.”

In the clip, bassist Mark Hoppus is also heard saying: “Let’s hear it for Travis, someone’s having a baby”, before Barker is then seen getting off the stage, and kissing Kardashian.

The moment is in reference to Blink-182’s music video All The Small Things, in which the musicians mocked various boy bands and played in front of a crowd with someone carrying a sign saying: “Travis I’m pregnant.”

Barker has been married twice previously, first briefly to Melissa Kennedy and then to actress and former Miss USA titleholder Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares two children.